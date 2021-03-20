How to Watch Virginia vs Ohio Basketball Without Cable

The No. 13 seed Ohio Bobcats (16-7, 9-5 MAC) will take on the No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers (18-6, 13-4 ACC) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, in Bloomington, Indiana.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Virginia vs Ohio online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Virginia vs Ohio Preview

The Bobcats went on a tear to end the regular season, winning nine of their last 10 games, including an impressive three-game sweep in the MAC tourney. OU is averaging 80.2 points a game, while allowing 73.7 points per contest to opposing teams. This will be the Bobcats’ first appearance in the tournament since 2012, and it will be the first for head coach Jeff Boals, who also went to the tourney as a player with the team in 1994.

“I have tremendous respect for them as they are the defending national champions,’’ Boals said heading into the game, per cleveland.com. “They won the ACC (regular season), and coach (Tony Bennett) has won that thing five or six times in the last 10 years. When I was at Ohio State we played the Bo Ryan Wisconsin teams with their pack line defense like theirs. It’s tough to go against because they close down the driving lanes and want to force you into jump shots. So you have to make jump shots against them.”

Ohio University will indeed need all the help it can get against a scrappy Virginia team that is scoring 68.6 points a game and giving up 60.5 per game on defense.

A positive COVID-19 test forced the team to leave the ACC tournament early, and Virginia head coach Tony Bennett and company have been trying to use their extra time off while being forced to quarantine separately in a beneficial fashion.

“On Zoom, we got together and talked about our opponent. I’ll learn more about Ohio now. They’re well coached and have very good players,” Bennett said, adding: “I think everybody wants to work their way into the NCAA Tournament. Our guys didn’t get to play in it last year, so they’re excited about it. They want that opportunity. I saw that when I looked into their eyes. I think [Sunday’s pairings announcement] breathed life into them.”

For their part, the players are rolling with the punches in this odd season as best as they can. “There’s a little uncertainty,” Virginia forward Sam Hauser, who is the team’s leading scorer (16.0 ppg) said. “I know we’re going to have one practice, and I think we’ll probably have to fit a lot into that practice. The last couple days we’ve tried to fill it with a lot of film and getting to know our opponent.”