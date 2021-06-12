Wales vs Switzerland Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Switzerland and Wales kick off their Euro 2020 campaign as they clash in a Group A matchup at Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

In the United States, the match (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Wales vs Switzerland and every other Euro 2020 match (which will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Wales vs Switzerland Preview

Game day has finally arrived for Wales and Switzerland as the squads suit up for their Group A clash on Saturday.

Wales is looking for the success they found at Euro 2016, when they advanced to the semifinals before falling to Portugal, the eventual champion. The biggest name on the roster is captain Gareth Bale, who will wear the captain’s armband.

“It’s been great to have so many youngsters come through and obviously the older generation have helped them,” Bale said. “We’ve let them know how we do things here and we’re trying to rub this off on them and give them that winning mentality that we have.”

Wales and Switzerland are in a group with Turkey and Italy. The Italians reeled off a 3-0 victory on Friday to open Euro 2020 play.

“First and foremost, we can’t really look further than getting out of the group. We know it’s going to be three very difficult games [against Switzerland, Turkey and Italy] like it was first time around, and yes, we have to concentrate on trying to get out of the group first. I know it’s a cliché, but we do have to take it one match at a time: the aim is to get out of the group and go from there.”

Switzerland respects Wales and its defensive-minded mentality.

“[Wales] are awkward customers: very compact defensively and good in one-on-one situations,” Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said. “They also have a lot of good quality in the final third of the pitch. We want to dominate play, we want to get hold of the ball, we want to dictate the tempo of the game and we also want to have a cutting edge in the final third and score goals. To do all of that we need to be very focused.”

Switzerland is the favorite to win at +110. Wales comes in at +330, with the total set at two goals.

Possible Lineups

• Wales: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ampadu, Williams; James, Wilson, Bale

• Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Rodríguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.