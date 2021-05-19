Warriors vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

LeBron James and Steph Curry clash again in Wednesday’s play-in game when the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) host the No. 8 seed Golden State Warriors (39-33) at Staples Center.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Lakers online (for each of the following options, we’ve also included any info for TNT, ESPN2, ABC and NBA TV, which will combine with ESPN to broadcast every NBA playoff game this year):

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are included in FuboTV’s main channel package, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Warriors vs Lakers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and ABC are included in every one, while NBA TV is included in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Lakers live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. ABC isn’t included, but you can watch those games on the ESPN app. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels for the NBA playoffs, and you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Lakers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV is not included. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Lakers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Warriors vs Lakers Preview

The winner of this matchup will get the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, while the loser will go on to face the winning team of the No. 9 vs No. 10 game, with the winner advancing. Thus, the loser of this game will still have a shot at the playoffs.

For the Lakers, who are big favorites in this game, it will be about continuing to play stingy defense while trying to get a good flow going on the offensive side of things. L.A. had the seventh-worst offensive rating in the league this season, but allowed the second-fewest points on defense per game to opponents (106.8). As it has in the past, the spotlight will be on the superstars for both teams, and for good reason.

“Our paths have been crossed again,” James said about the matchup, via the Los Angeles Times. “It’s always been a respect, a level of respect that’s even beyond the game of basketball. That’s just the way that I feel for Steph, so that’s cool. I mean, just look at what he’s done this year.” Curry led the NBA in scoring, averaging 32.0 points a game on the season.

“I don’t know anything else if you’re looking for an MVP. If Steph is not on Golden State’s team, what are we looking at? We get caught up in the records sometimes,” James added. “We get caught up in the ‘OK, who has the best record’ instead of just saying who had the best season that year. And Steph has had, in my opinion, the best season all year.”

For his part, James has been battling an ankle injury for the latter part of the season, and he appeared to tweak it in Sunday’s game against the Pelicans. He will undoubtedly play, but the durability of his ankle could be a factor in this game.

The Warriors are averaging 113.7 points a game, while allowing 112.7 points on defense. The Lakers are scoring 109.5 points per contest and giving up 106.8 points, so this one could very well come down to the superstars.

L.A. is 2-1 against the Warriors this season, and it enters this game winning five in a row. The Warriors are equally hot, as they are winners of six straight and have been gelling at just the right time heading into this game.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Golden State: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

Lakers: Dennis Schröder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.