WSU Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Washington State gives a glimpse of the future as it takes the field for the inaugural Crimson and Gray game on Saturday — the first under head coach Nick Rolovich.

WSU Crimson & Gray Spring Game 2021 Preview

Nick Rolovich’s first season in Pullman did not go as planned, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic that nearly wiped out the Pac-12 season and the Cougars’ disappointing 1-3 record on the field.

Rolovich, who was hired by Washington State after a successful stint at Hawaii, was expected to bring his high-powered Run and Shoot offense to the table. However, the offense sputtered at times and the Cougars’ defense was worse.

Rolovich has demanded early on in the spring that the offense needs to be better.

“Not good enough, but it’s the little things,” Rolovich said. “We had busted routes, couple of things with the quarterback position that I thought were bad reads. Just some of the operational stuff. First time we had the play clock. That was good and we got some headsets going.”

A lot of eyes are on the quarterback position, with last year’s starter, Jayden de Laura, serving an indefinite suspension for a DUI. The battle will be between Cammon Cooper and Jarrett Guarantano — a graduate transfer from Tennessee. Rolovich had some good things to say about how Guarantano has performed.

“Very mature kid as far as diving into the offense,” Rolovich said. “I think he’d been through a bunch of change offensively in his past, even prior to college. I think he had a real good base of offensive schematics. He’s able to translate a lot of the things we do and the things he’s done. He doesn’t fight it. I think there are parts of this offense that are intriguing to him because it is a little bit different than anything he’s ever done.”

Rolovich has also be excited about the performance of receiver Travell Harris, a fifth-year senior. Harris snagged 29 balls last year for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“I think he’s going to be better,” Rolovich said. “I think the one thing that stands out about Travell is how durable he is, how trustworthy he is as far as when it is time to compete. He’s not afraid to be the guy who wants the ball on the big stage, in the big moment.

“I think he’s even been better this spring, there’s a maturity level … I think the comfortability in the offense, I think his voice carries more weight when he speaks now. He’s always been an enthusiastic participant of this football team, but it seems to me he is on a mission … He’s a joy to coach, he just really is, a lot of these guys are … I feel like a better person when I’m around Travell.”

