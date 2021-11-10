How to Watch UW vs Northern Illinois Basketball Live Online

Washington and Northern Illinois tip-off their season in search of better results than 2020-2021.

Northern Illinois vs Washington Basketball Preview

Washington and Northern Illinois endured losing seasons during the COVID-stricken 2020-2021 campaign. Washington went 5-21 while NIU finished 3-16.

Third-leading scorer Jamal Bey returns for Washington. Bey, a senior guard, averaged 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Leading rebounder Nate Roberts also returns. The junior forward averaged 5.7 rebounds per contest and scored 5.2 points per game.

Washington also added Emmitt Matthews Jr. and West Virginia and Terrell Brown Jr. from Arizona via the transfer portal. Matthews averaged 7.8 points, four rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game for WVU. Brown posted 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per night for Arizona.

“We’ve got a good basketball team that’s in the early stages of development,” Washington head coach Mike Hopkins told the media via Field Level Media. “We’re playing in a tough league, and we’ve got some great non-conference games. We’ve got to focus on getting better every day, and we should have a chance.”

It will only get tougher for Washington after opening with NIU. Washington notably faces recent NCAA Tournament entrant Texas Southern on Nov. 15 and national runner-up Gonzaga on Dec. 12. Pac 12 Conference competition looks stiff after that as the league boasted three teams in the Elite Eight last spring — USC, UCLA, and Oregon State.

New NIU head coach Rashon Burno knows Washington since he served as an associate head coach with Arizona State for five years in the Pac 12. Burno takes over an NIU program that hit rock bottom after a promising 2019-2020 campaign.

NIU knocked on the door steps of the NCAA Tournament in 2020 before everything shut down. That team had an 18-13 mark and won the MAC West Division. Things went south for NIU last season with firing of head coach Mike Montgomery, and a midseason coaching change only produced two more wins.

Second-leading scorer Trendon Hankerson returns for NIU. The senior guard averaged 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

NIU’s fourth-leading scorer also returns. Senior forward Zool Kueth posted 6.7 points per game and averaged 2.9 rebounds per night.

Burno believes he can bring back winning to NIU.

“I’m a very demanding coach, but I also give a lot of freedom,” Burno said per Skyler Kisellus of the Northern Star. “I give my guys the ability to play with freedom but also require these guys to be unbelievably disciplined in their craft. We’ll play a fun style of ball and be super aggressive (on both sides).”