How to Watch 49ers Games Without Cable

Last year marked a down season for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, but with rookie quarterback Trey Lance waiting the wings, along with what should be a much healthier roster, the Niners should be set for a bounce-back 2021 campaign.

In 2021, 49ers games will be televised on Fox (9 games), CBS (3 games), NBC (3 games), ESPN (1 game) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every 49ers game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the 49ers Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

49ers Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL RedZone (“Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every 49ers game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch 49ers games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

49ers Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: None

You can watch a live stream of every 49ers game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch 49ers games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

49ers Channels Included: Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox and NBC are only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL RedZone (in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of most 49ers games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch 49ers games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

49ers Channels Included: Fox, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of most 49ers games (no CBS or NBC) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch 49ers games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

49ers Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: None

You can watch most 49ers games (no NFL Network) with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch 49ers games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If You’re out of the 49ers Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch 49ers games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch 49ers games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch 49ers games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

49ers 2021 Season Preview

After a quarterback competition between incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance, Garoppolo will get the nod, but expect Shanahan to sub the rook in if things go South for the veteran. Garoppolo started just six games last season, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain early in the 2020 season that lingered the entire year, but now he’s healthy and will have his top weapons available.

He’ll get All-Pro tight end George Kittle back at full strength after Kittle missed eight games with a broken foot and an MCL sprain last year. Along with wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, Garoppolo will have an impressive set of receivers to throw to.

San Francisco ranked 15th in total offense (370.1 yards per game) and 21st in points scored (23.5). While Lance has demonstrated big play ability, the rookie QB has also been inconsistent, so Shanahan will have to be judicious when he decides to make the switch if and when it happens.

The 49ers allowed 24.4 points a game on defense, up from the 19.4 they allowed in 2019. The unit will get a big boost with the return of 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, who went down with a torn ACL Week 2 last season. Dee Ford will also return after missing 15 games last year due to a back injury. The veteran pass rusher said that early on, he’ll be on a limited snap count.

“Like any injury, I’m going to start on a pitch count. That’s standard. My role is to do what they brought me here to do — make big plays,” Ford said.

With their top players healthy on both sides of the ball, the Niners should be ready to compete again — but it will all come down to their QB play.

Here’s a look at the 49ers 2021 Schedule. All times are Eastern Standard Time.