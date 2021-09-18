Where to Watch Appalachian State vs Elon Football 2021

The Appalachian State Mountaineers football team will host the Elon Phoenix at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday.

Elon vs Appalachian State Preview

The Mountaineers almost upset the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes last week, losing 25-23 on the road to fall to 1-1 on the year.

App State quarterback Chase Brice helmed an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard scoring strike to wideout Malik Williams to go up by a point with under six minutes to play.

The Hurricanes responded with a nearly four-minute drive to hit what’d stand as the game-winning field goal with 124 seconds remaining; the Mountaineers’ last possession stalled near midfield.

“We’re very proud of our effort,” App State head coach Shawn Clark said, according to the school’s athletics website. “This is a gut-wrenching loss. This one loss won’t define us, and we’ll learn from our mistakes.”

Brice, a fifth-year senior who last year started for the Duke Blue Devils, completed 21 of 34 passes for 199 yards, a touchdown and a pick.

“I’m very pleased with where he is right now,” Clark said of Brice, according to The North State Journal. “He has a lot of room for improvement, but we all do.”

D’Marco Jackson led the Mountaineers with 10 tackles. Fellow linebacker T.D. Roof added 7 and a pair of sacks, while defensive lineman Caleb Spurlin had 7 takedowns of his own and blocked a Miami field-goal attempt late in the first half.

“We just really tried to play fast, knowing our assignments and just playing as fast and downhill as possible,” Spurlin said, per the Mountaineers’ athletics site. “I think we did a good job with that, but I still think we left a lot on the table. I still think we didn’t play our best ball or put our best foot forward, but I’m proud of how we stuck together and just continued to play.”

The Phoenix, meanwhile, improved to 1-1 last week, erasing a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat the Campbell Camels 24-23.

Elon ripped off 17 straight points to take a 24-17 lead with under two minutes remaining. Campbell responded with a late touchdown, but the Phoenix stuffed the Camels’ rush attempt at a 2-point conversion.

Phoenix quarterback Davis Cheek completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“This was a hard-fought victory and one we needed,” Elon head coach Tony Trisciani said, according to the school’s athletics site. “We were a real hungry football team tonight. I was pleased with our fight, and our courage and our grit, but that’s in our DNA. As we improve the execution and the playmaking, we can win more football games.”