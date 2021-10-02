Where to Watch Appalachian State vs Georgia State Football 2021

Georgia State football head coach Shawn Elliott can’t blame the referees as easily in Saturday’s conference game against Appalachian State.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Appalachian State vs Georgia State live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Appalachian State vs Georgia State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Preview

After losing 34-24 to No. 23 Auburn last week, Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott claimed that the Tigers benefitted from the referees.

His argument stemmed from SEC referees ruling in favor of Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker’s catch that led to wide receiver’s Sherdick Jackson game-winning touchdown according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. Georgia State (1-3) had a 24-16 lead in that one before the Tigers roared back.

“They had a little bit of help on that review where the ball was incomplete,” Elliott said per Scarborough. “It should have been put back on the 30-yard line. But you know when you play in the SEC you gotta take the hits. And they gave us a real gut punch on that call. So we appreciate that.”

That doesn’t mean the Panthers will have an easier time on Saturday in looking to start the Sun Belt conference season strong against Appalachian State (3-1). Elliott, who played for the Mountaineers in the 1990s and served as an assistant coach during its FCS dynasty, knows that too well.

Appalachian State hasn’t ever lost to the Panthers in six meetings, but the Panthers made it close last year. The Mountaineers won 17-13 with a go-ahead touchdown by running back Camerun Peoples in the fourth quarter.

Peoples has a solid season going this year with 353 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, and he averages 5.3 yards per carry. Nate Noel leads the Mountaineers in rushing with 437 yards and 6.4 yards per carry but has yet to run for a touchdown.

Mountaineers senior quarterback Chase Brice completes his passes at a 67.2% rate with 1,034 yards and five touchdowns. He’s had some trouble with defenses though in throwing three interceptions and taking four sacks thus far.

Brice has three reliable receivers in Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan, and Malik Williams. All three average 14.9 yards or more per catch, amassed 211 or more yards, and caught 14 or more passes. Sutton leads all receivers with 28 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia State doesn’t have the same offensive explosion of the Mountaineers, but Panthers running back Tucker Gregg just had a strong game against Auburn. He ran for 150 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Gregg leads the Panthers’ rushing attack with 257 yards and an average of 6.3 yards per carry. Destin Coates and Jamyest Williams can also move the chains, averaging at least 4.5 yards per carry apiece with more than 130 yards apiece.

Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger plays a dual-threat role with 169 yards rushing on 40 attempts this season. He’s thrown for four touchdowns this season but only has 278 yards passing with a 50% completion rate.