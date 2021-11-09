How to Watch Auburn vs Morehead State Basketball 2021

The No. 22 ranked Auburn Tigers kick off their season against the Moorehead State Eagles on Tuesday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Morehead State vs Auburn:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Morehead State vs Auburn live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Morehead State vs Auburn Basketball Preview

Auburn is coming off a year that was marred by a postseason ban, finishing just 13-14. However, the expectations are that the Tigers will bounce back in a big way — their No. 22 ranking an indication of that.

“SEC basketball’s come a long, long way. And then for us, we really truly could have four and potentially five new starters from last year’s team,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “My teams have typically been better when I’ve been able to build freshmen, sophomore, junior, we got a little older, we’ve been together for a while. And last year, we were the youngest team in college basketball and this year we’re gonna be very new.”

The Tigers’ opening test is no cakewalk, facing a Morehead State team that made the tournament a year ago.

“I get a chance to walk into my locker room and tell my players, ‘This is what an NCAA Tournament team looks like.’ [Morehead State head coach] Preston Spradlin has done a tremendous job with this team,” Pearl said Sunday. “Seven returning letterwinners. Great guard play. Really well coached and playing pretty well.”

Auburn played an exhibition against Southern Indiana and were in a hole late. However, a 22-0 run helped the Tigers escape with a 68-54 victory.

“To close the game out on a 22-0 run, when it obviously was important, I thought our defense and rebounding in that stretch was outstanding,” Pearl said. “And I thought our effort was really good. Because we wore Southern Indiana down.”

Morehead State went 23-8 overall and 17-3 in conference play last year in the Ohio Valley conference.

“Obviously when you have some success there’s a lot of great things that come with it … but I think from a coaching standpoint and from a player’s standpoint you’ve got to make sure that you’re staying grounded and remember how you got there,” coach Preston Spradlin said during virtual OVC Media Day last month.

Auburn is a 15.5-point favorite for the matchup.