Bruins vs Hurricanes Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Boston Bruins (3-2-0) face another unbeaten team in the Carolina Hurricanes (5-0-0) on Thursday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NESN in the Bruins market, and Bally Sports South in the Hurricanes market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Bruins vs Hurricanes in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Bruins vs Hurricanes Preview

The Bruins get their fourth-consecutive crack at an unbeaten team with the Hurricanes in Charlotte.

While the Bruins ended Buffalo and San Jose’s unbeaten starts, it didn’t work out against the Florida Panthers (7-0-0) on Wednesday in a 4-1 defeat. Center Charlie Coyle put the Bruins up 1-0 early, but the Panthers scored four unanswered goals to win.

“We had a great first period; simple but effective,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said per NHL.com’s Alain Poupart. “In the second period, we started getting stretched out a bit.”

Boston got forward Curtis Lazar back from injury for the game against Florida. Lazar played 10:29 against the Panthers and had one shot.

Carolina comes into Thursday’s game on a five-game winning streak to start the season with all of the victories coming by three goals or more — except for one. Nashville gave the Hurricanes everything they could handle before falling 3-2. They went into the third period tied 1-1 before the Hurricanes pulled away on two goals, but the Predators made it tight in the final minute with a goal.

“To a man, I feel like everybody is not always going to be perfect and you don’t expect them to be, but the effort is there,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said according to The News & Observer’s Chip Alexander. “It’s making up for a lot of the mistakes that we are making. The compete level has been really good. If you ask me the one thing that stands out, I love the work effort of the group.”

Hurricanes right winger Andrei Svechnikov leads the team in scoring with nine points on five goals and four assists. Fellow right winger Sebastian Aho has seven points from four goals and three assists for second on the team.

Left winger Teuvo Teravainen has six points on two goals and four assists. Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin both have five points.

Goalie Frederick Andersen has been nearly unbeatable in goal with a save percentage of .946 and 1.60 goals against average. He has 141 saves, 28.2 per game, so far this season. He also shut down his old team, Toronto, in Monday’s win.

“He’s real calm in there,” Brind’Amour said per The Athletic’s Sara Civian. “And then the way the schedule is set up early in the season. We’re getting to it now where we are definitely going to start rolling two goalies out. We’ve got to get (Raanta going). But early on I just felt like there was no reason.”

Boston center and leading scorer Brad Marchand, who has seven points this season, will look to disrupt Andersen’s calm. Bruins points leaders also include right winger David Pastrnak, who has five points, and Coyle, who has four. Everyone else on the roster has fewer than four points.

Both Bruins goalies have collected wins already in the young season. Linus Ullmark has 2-1-0 record with a 2.0 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. Jeremy Swayman has a 1-1-1 mark with 3.02 goals against per game and an .885 save percentage.