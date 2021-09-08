How to Watch Bucs Games Online Without Cable in 2021

Entering the 2021 season as defending Super Bowl champions, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their eyes set on becoming the first back-to-back winners since, well, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

In 2021, Buccaneers games will be televised on Fox (10 games), CBS (3 games), NBC (3 games) or ESPN (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Bucs game online:

Buccaneers 2021 Season Preview

Bruce Arians and the Bucs will try to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did it in 2003-04 — back when Brady was at the helm. The good news for Tampa Bay fans? The team managed to bring back every key player from a season ago — and Brady says he’s feeling better than he has in quite some time.

“I can still throw the ball like I’m 24,” the 44-year-old Brady told The Tampa Bay Times heading into the season. Brady played the bulk of his first year with the Bucs while dealing with a sprained MCL, which he rehabbed this offseason. The veteran quarterback noted that he’s feeling better this season than he did for the bulk of last.

“It’s good for me to feel like I can move around freely,” Brady added. “I had a knee sleeve on for 13 years. Just that little bit of compression keeps a hamstring from working the right way. You try to compress the knee to keep it more stable, but then you’re also compressing the quad. This is the first time that I’ve been able to run and not think about it. I’m not going to turn into Michael Vick out there but at least I’m not going to be super restricted.”

The laundry list of formidable weapons at Brady’s disposal include receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette, Giovani Bernard and Ronald Jones II, so expect a high-octane offense similar to the one that finished third in the NFL in points scored (30.8) last season.

On defense, the Bucs allowed 22.2 points a game last year, and they’ll be getting Vita Vea back, which should give the unit a big boost. The 26-year-old nose tackle broke his leg Week 5 last year, and Tampa Bay still managed to lead the league in rushing defense in his absence, allowing just over 80 yards a game.

Here’s a look at the Buccaneers’ schedule, and who who will be standing in their way this season: