Where to Watch Cal Poly vs Sacramento State Football 2021

Sixteenth-ranked Sacramento State (6-2) looks to keep its Big Sky Conference title hopes going against Cal Poly (1-7) on Saturday.

Cal Poly vs Sacramento State Preview

Sacramento State quietly has become a front runner in the Big Sky Conference this season.

The Hornets come into Saturday’s game against Cal Poly tied with Montana State at 5-0 for the Big Sky lead. SCSU hasn’t lost since a Sept. 18 loss to California 42-30.

Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway leads the offense with 1,555 yards passing, a 61% completion rate, and 10 touchdowns. He also takes care of the football, throwing only three interceptions thus far.

Asher O’Hara also sees time at quarterback for the Hornets, sparking the ground game. O’Hara leads the team in rushing with 454 yards and six touchdowns on 116 attempts. Throwing the ball, O’Hara has 778 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back B.J. Perkinson also makes plays on the ground with 279 yards and a touchdown on 51 attempts. Marcus Fulcher adds depth in the backfield with 202 yards on 43 carries thus far.

Cameron Skattebo poses a threat whenever he touches the ball. Skattebo has 247 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts — an 8.8 yards per carry average.

“They’re all dangerous and they all contribute,” Hornets head coach Troy Taylor said according to Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee. “They just need an opportunity. (Skattebo) got his opportunity and took advantage of it.”

Hornets wide receiver Pierre Williams leads all pass catchers with 39 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Marshel Martin is second on the team with 32 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns. The Hornets also have five other receivers with 11 or more catches and more than 135 yards apiece.

Cal Poly quarterback Spencer Brasch leads the Mustangs offense with 1,106 yards passing, six touchdowns, a 56.08% completion rate, and five interceptions. Chris Coleman has been the go-to guy in the passing game with 27 catches for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

Shakobe Harper leads the Mustangs rushing attack with 298 yards and three touchdowns on 82 attempts. Sam Stewart also has produced with two touchdowns and 119 yards on 27 carries.

Cal Poly hasn’t won since its season opener against San Diego of the non-scholarship Pioneer League. The Mustangs play another top-tier Big Sky team, UC Davis, close recently in a 24-13 loss on Oct. 23.

If the Hornets win, they will have a Big Sky title on the line for another game, or two, against Portland State and then UC Davis.