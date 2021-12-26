How to Watch Canada vs Czech Republic World Juniors in US

Canada and the Czech Republic will face off on Sunday in the 2022 World Juniors tournament in Edmonton.

In the United States, every 2022 World Juniors game will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Canada vs Czech Republic (8 p.m. ET start time) and every other game of the tournament online:

Canada vs Czech Republic Preview

Canada and the Czech Republic play the first of their pool games in the in the World Juniors with the elimination rounds to follow Jan. 2-5.

The Canadians beat the Czechs 3-0 in their last meeting in the 2022 tournament. Things didn’t end the Canadians’ way for that tournament, falling the U.S. in the gold-medal game.

“The team, much like the coaching staff and much like everybody else, is anxious to get going,” Canada head coach Dave Cameron said on Christmas Day per Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun. “It’s been a long stretch (of practice) with only one (pre-tournament) game.”

Canada defenseman Kaiden Guhle concurs.

“I don’t think there’s unfinished business for myself,” Guhle said per the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran. “I think there’s unfinished business for the team.”

“I mean, playing at home. There’s always a lot of pressure when you play for Team Canada. You’re expected to win. So I think the guys know that. The guys are hungry for a gold medal this year,” Guhle added.

Montreal drafted Guhle, 19, in the 2020 NHL Draft. He plays junior hockey for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL.

The Canadians come into the tournament as heavy favorites. Guhle and two others — forward Cole Perfetti and goalie Dylan Garand — return from last year’s team. This year’s squad features projected NHL No. 1 pick Shane Wright and the 2021 Buffalo Sabres No. 1 pick Owen Power.

Garand looked solid in exhibition action for Canada with 14 saves against Russia on Dec. 23.

“The boys are feeling good, we’re definitely excited to play a game, it’s been kind of a while since we played, even though we did have that one exhibition,” Garand said per Diest. “But finally, being able to get into a flow of games is pretty exciting. We’re excited to get the tournament going.”

The Czech Republic has its own NHL prospects in Jan Bednar and Jan Mysak. Bednar, a 2020 Detroit Red Wings draft pick, plays goalie for the Czechs, and Mysak, a 2020 Montreal draft pick, plays forward.

Czech forward Ivan Ivan embraces the underdog role.

“We’re not the favourites … but we’re going to be hardworking, blocking a lot of shots, and playing as a team and not individuals,” Ivan told the Cape Breton Post in December according to Saltwire’s Jeremy Fraser.

Mysak looks forward to playing in front of fans, which wasn’t the case in the 2020 tournament.

“I play for my country. I’ll try and represent my country well. For me, it’s an honour to wear the Czech Republic national jersey,” Myšák said according to EPRinkside.com. “I’m really excited and we will play the first game against Canada. I’m not sure about the rules. I think there should be fans in the building. I think it will be a lot of fun. I try not to think about the Canadian or Czech Republic fans. I just want to go in and represent my country.”