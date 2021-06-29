How to Watch Canada vs Greece Olympic Basketball Qualifier in USA

Canada and Greece begin their pursuit of a spot in the Tokyo Olympic Games as they face off in group stage of the qualifying tournament on Tuesday at Victoria Memorial Arena.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Canada vs Greece live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ will have every game from the four FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments over the next week. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Canada vs Greece live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Canada vs Greece Preview

The Olympic dream is still alive for Canada, which will start its journey to a spot in Tokyo with a group stage game against Greece. Canada is looking to qualify for the first time since 2000 and is in a good position to do it. There are 10 players on the Canadian roster with NBA experience, headlined by RJ Barrett and Andrew Wiggins.

The team is coached by Raptors skipper Nick Nurse, who won the NBA title with the Raptors in 2019.

“This is a big opportunity for us, as it is for everybody here,” Nurse said. “There’s a big prize at the end of this thing: Heading straight to the Olympics.”

Greece has not qualified for the Olympics since 2008 but has a new face running the show in Rick Pitino.

“Most European countries, soccer’s way up front. It’s not in Greece,” Pitino said. “In Greece, basketball is close. Basketball is very important to their fabric of sports. … This is a young, energetic team that the fans would absolutely fall in love with if they did accomplish this goal.”

The team would be helped out by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suiting up. However, he’s currently battling in the NBA playoffs. His brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, is on the roster, as is Nick Calathes, who spent time with the Grizzlies.

“It would be great for the players who play in Greece,” Pitino said of possibily qualifying for the Olympics. “It’s been a long time since they’ve gotten there. Having Giannis and Thanasis would certainly have been a big deal for us, but this is about these players more than it is about me.”

Here’s a look at Canada’s roster, which features some strong NBA talent.

No. Name Position Height Current Team 1 Luguentz Dort G 6’4″ Oklahoma City Thunder 2 Trae Bell-Haynes G 6’2″ Crailaheim Merlins 4 Nickeil Alexander-Walker G 6’5″ New Orleans Pelicans 6 Cory Joseph G 6’4″ Detroit Pistons 7 Dwight Powell F 6’9″ Dallas Mavericks 8 Trey Lyles C 6’10” San Antonio Spurs 9 RJ Barrett G 6’5″ New York Knicks 10 Anthony Bennett F 6’8″ Cangrejeros de Santurce 11 Aaron Doornekamp F 6’7″ Lenovo Tenerife 22 Andrew Wiggins G 6’7″ Golden State Warriors 23 Mychal Mulder G 6’4″ Golden State Warriors 44 Andrew Nicholson F 6’9″ Fujian Sturgeons

Here is the squad Pitino will put on the court for Greece.

No. Name Position Height Current Team 2 Linos Chrysikopoulous F 6’9″ AEK 4 Dimitrios Katsivelis G 6’4″ AEK 5 Giannoulis Larentzakis G 6’5″ Olympiacos 6 Vassilis Kavvadas C 6’9″ GS Iraklis Thessaloniki 8 Nick Calathes G 6’6″ FC Barcelona 10 Kostas Sloukas G 6’6″ Olympiacos 14 Georgios Papagiannis C 7’1″ Panathinaikos BC OPAP 31 Charis Giannopoulous F 6’7″ Promitheas Patras 37 Kostas Antetokounmpo F 6’10” Los Angeles Lakers 41 Leonidas Kaselakis F 6’6″ Panathinaikos BC OPAP 44 Konstantinos Mitoglou F 6’11” AJX Olimpia Milano

Canada is a 13.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 165.5 points.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.