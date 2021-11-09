How to Watch Central Michigan vs Missouri Basketball Online

Missouri basketball tips off its season against Central Michigan on Tuesday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Central Michigan vs Missouri:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Central Michigan vs Missouri live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Central Michigan vs Missouri live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Central Michigan vs Missouri live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Central Michigan vs Missouri live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Central Michigan vs Missouri live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Central Michigan vs Missouri live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Central Michigan vs Missouri Basketball Preview

Missouri has one starter back from a Tigers team that went 16-10 and reached the NCAA Tournament last season. Central Michigan comes off a 7-16 season in 2020-2021, and the Chippewas have a new head coach and new-look roster this season.

For Missouri, only forward Kobe Brown, gives the Tigers continuity in their starting five. Brown averaged eight points and 6.2 rebounds in a 21.3 minutes per game last season.

“Playing with a bunch of older guys, like Dru (Smith) and (Mitchell Smith) and all them, it was easy to just listen and do what you have to do, do what you can to win the games,” Brown said per Eric Blum of the Columbia Daily Tribune. “But now, I’m a leader on the team. I have to speak up more and just help keep guys in the right spots.”

The Tigers also return guard Javon Pickett, who posted 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds off the bench in 17.7 minutes per game. Pickett said will take it open himself to make more happen this season.

“I’m just making sure that I stay consistent with my shot,” Pickett said per Blum. “I feel like I can get to the rim. But to open up my game, I’ve got to make sure that I can knock down those shots at a consistent rate, those dribble pull-ups.”

“But also just being a leader, I knew what we were coming into with a lot of new people,” Pickett added. “So just making sure that I’m vocal each and every day, making sure that I’m leading in a good way, on and off the court, telling guys what they should be doing, what they shouldn’t be doing, just trying to be like an extra eye out there.”

Missouri also brought in transfers Amari Davis from Wisconsin-Green Bay, DaJuan Gordon from Kansas State, Jarron “Boogie” Coleman from Ball State, and Ronnie DeGray III from UMass. Davis averaged 17.2 points last season for UWGB. Gordon tallied 9.1 points per game for KSU, and Coleman averaged 13.8 points for BSU. DeGray averaged 8.7 points per game for UMass.

“We have so many moving parts and it’s tough to defend when you’re coming out in transition. You’re trying to figure out who does what,” Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin said per Field Level Media. “That’s not easy.”

For Central Michigan, new head coach Tony Barbee didn’t have an easy time constructing the Chippewas roster. The team only returned two players with two more more starts per Field Level Media. That’s Aundre Polk, who averaged eight points and 4.6 rebounds, and Ralph Bissainthe, who posted 7.7 ponits and five rebounds per game. The Chippewas have 12 new players overall.