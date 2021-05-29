How to Watch Champions League Final on Amazon Prime

The UEFA Champions League final has arrived as Manchester City faces off with Chelsea at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal on Saturday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS (English), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish). If you don’t have cable and you’re looking to watch a live stream of the match online, you have many options to choose from.

One of the best ways is through the Amazon Prime Paramount+ channel. For those in the US, it’s an extremely simple way to watch your local CBS channel on the Prime Video app–which is available on more devices than other streaming services–and it comes with a free seven-day trial.

Here’s how everything you need to know about how to watch Man City vs Chelsea on Amazon Prime’s Paramount+ channel via various streaming devices:

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s Paramount+ channel 2) Turn on your Firestick or Fire TV and go to the “Home” screen 3a) Scroll down to “Your Channels” and select Paramount+ 4) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the match or pre-match coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime Paramount+ channel 2) Turn on your Roku device or Roku TV 3a) If you already have the Prime Video channel, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Prime Video channel, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Prime Video” until you find it 5a) Select “Add Channel” 5b) If you opted to create a Roku account PIN when setting up your device, you’ll need to enter it 6) Open the Prime Video channel 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for Paramount+ on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “Paramount+” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the match or pre-match coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s Paramount+ channel 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for Paramount+ on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “Paramount+” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the match or pre-match coverage

Note: The Prime Video app is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s Paramount+ channel 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select the Amazon Prime Video app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for Paramount+ on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “Paramount+” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the match or pre-match coverage

Other Devices to Watch Man City vs Chelsea on Amazon Prime

If you don’t have one of the above available devices, there are still plenty of other ways you can watch Man City vs Chelsea on Amazon Prime.

The Amazon Prime Video app is also available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, various Smart TV’s (Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, Vizio, Hisense, Philips, Sharp, JVC, TCL and others), iPhones, Android phones, iPads and Android tablets. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can find more information about Prime Video compatible devices here.

Man City vs Chelsea Preview

The Champions League final has arrived, with Manchester City and Chelsea as the final two teams standing. Chelsea is seeking its first title in the competition since 2011-12, while Manchester City is in uncharted territory, looking for the club’s first triumph.

“We are not over-excited to be here, we want to be over-excited for the match, to win the trophy. Maybe we are slight underdogs but that changes nothing,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters. “[But] don’t get me wrong, this is not a normal week. The countdown is on, maybe the biggest match in Europe. It is a very demanding week, we need to get it right as coaches. Today was a relaxed day, we could enjoy some quality time in the hotel to relax and breathe a bit. Connect with our core, love to the game, the passion we all share. The tension is building very naturally.”

Chelsea is indeed the underdog, coming in at +350 to win the match. Manchester City is -115 to win the game, with the total set at 2.5 goals.

For Chelsea, the good news is that they’ll be healthy for the clash with Manchester City. Both N’Golo Kanté and Edouard Mendy will be fit for the final.

“I have full trust in everybody. How bad do you want it? I felt us very concentrated, focused in the build up with this week. There is confidence which is nice to have and a nice feeling to arrive with in a final,” I don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, I can only prepare [the team for] several possibilities. In the end, I want to encourage them to be brave, take actions, stay active, defend and attack with aggression and that we try to be the very best and we have no regrets after the game.”

Despite being the favorite, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola respects the challenge Chelsea brings to the table.

“Chelsea create problems for all the teams,” he added. “Congratulations on the two games they beat us, this is another competition, the final, we will see what happens.

“We are going to face them, knowing what we have to do to beat them. I am more concerned with what we have to do with the ball, our strategy without the ball, strategy with the ball, this is what I will do in the last few days before the final.”

Chelsea has won the last two matchups — one matchup in the Premier League and another in the FA Cup.

