How to Watch Chiefs Bengals Game on Amazon Prime

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-5) in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Bengals vs Chiefs Preview

Burrow and the Bengals are coming off a 19-16 upset of the AFC’s top seed Tennessee Titans in the divisional round. Burrow was sacked nine times in the win, however, which leaves room for concern about how his offensive line is going to hold up here.

Burrow’s connection with rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been lights out, and it was key in overcoming Kansas City when the second two teams last met on Jan. 2. Burrow threw for 466 yards and four touchdowns, while Chase set a new team record with 266 receiving yards in the Bengals’ 34-31 victory. Mahomes threw for 259 yards in the loss.

Like he did in the divisional game against Tennessee, Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson drilled the game-winner — and if this game comes down to kickers, both teams are in good hands. McPherson had made 11 of 13 field goal attempts from 50-plus yards (including the playoffs), while Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is fresh from drilling a game-tying 49-yarder against the Buffalo Bills to send the game to overtime in their playoff game last week.

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks in this one, however — and neither one is about to back down from the spotlight.

“I think a lot of the guys, and specifically Joe, is ready for that because guys like him and (Ja’Marr) Chase and guys who played in the SEC played against opponents where it was hundreds of thousands of fans in the stadium,” Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said, via USA Today.

“We’re trying to go out there and win the AFC Championship and then try to get to the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said leading up to the championship game, per USA Today. “We understand that this is a great football team we’re going up against, they’ve already beat us once this year. If we don’t give it everything we have in preparation during the week, then we’re not going to win at the end of the week. I kind of turned the page quickly and I’m ready to go.”

The Chiefs are fresh from one of the most memorable playoff games in recent memory, taking the Buffalo Bills down in overtime, 42-36, and with one more victory, Mahomes and company will make the or third straight Super Bowl appearance. Don’t expect the Bengals to lie down, though.

“We’ve come a long way,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told the media this week. “Our guys have worked really hard. But we don’t feel like we’re done yet. We’re just going to have a very narrow focus this week on playing our best football in Kansas City.”