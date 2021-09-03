How to Watch Clemson Football Games Without Cable

The Clemson Tigers have retooled as they begin the post-Trevor Lawrence/Travis Etienne era this season, striving to reach a seventh consecutive College Football Playoff.

In 2021, Clemson games will be televised on either ABC, ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Clemson football game online:

Clemson 2021 Season Preview

The Clemson Tigers take the field in 2021 in quest of their seventh consecutive College Football Playoff appearance but embark on that journey with a retooled roster in an attempt to fill the void left by the departure of two of the program’s all-time players.

The Tigers finished 10-2 last season and reached the College Football Playoff semifinal round where they fell to Ohio State. With the All-American superstar duo of QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne moving on to the NFL and joining forces with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the spotlight in “Death Valley” now turns to D.J. Uiagalelei, who takes the reins under center this season. The 6’4, 250-pound sophomore will be put to the test right away when Clemson opens up the 2021 season against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 4th in Charlotte, N.C.

Let’s take a full look at what the Tigers will be bringing to the field this season, as they look to win their third national title in six years:

2020 Recap

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne fell just short of playing for a title in their final collegiate season last year, as Clemson was beaten by Ohio State, 49-28, in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Tigers finished 8-1 in the ACC and won the conference title prior to advancing to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La.

Clemson will be faced with replacing the production of Lawrence (10,098 passing yards, 90 passing TDs, 17 INTs, 943 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs in three seasons) and Etienne (4,952 rushing yards, 70 TDs, 102 receptions, 8 receiving TDs in four seasons), who were both drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft (1st and 25th, respectively).

Offensive Outlook

Sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei is well equipped to assume the reins of QB for the Tigers in 2021. The highly-touted prospect stepped in for two starts last season when Lawrence was forced to miss action due to testing positive for COVID-19. Uiagalelei was impressive, passing for 342 yards in his first start against Boston College and then proceeded to throw for 439 yards against Notre Dame, which was the most yards thrown by a Fighting Irish opponent in history.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Justyn Ross is back after missing the 2020 season due to being diagnosed with a congenital spinal fusion. Ross is capable of being a prolific weapon for Uiagalelei — he caught 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 TDs in his first two seasons.

Senior Lyn-J Dixon is the favorite to take over for Travis Etienne at running back. Dixon has averaged 6.6 yards per carry and scored 13 TDs in his Tigers career.

Defensive Outlook

The Tigers will be returning 10 defensive starters in 2021, including all four defensive linemen. Sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will lead the charge after being named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Freshman All-American last season. Bresee had 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks in 2020.

The Clemson defense will be motivated to avenge their last performance in 2020 when they allowed Ohio State to put up 49 points and 639 yards on them in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“We’ve gotta be able to improve our ability to dominate,” Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “We’ve gotta stop the run… We didn’t show against Ohio State. They gave it to us. So we’ve gotta live with that and learn from that.”