How to Watch Clemson vs South Carolina Women’s Basketball 2021

The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks take on their in-state rival Clemson Tigers at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Clemson vs South Carolina:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Clemson vs South Carolina live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Clemson vs South Carolina live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Clemson vs South Carolina live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Clemson vs South Carolina live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Clemson vs South Carolina live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Clemson vs South Carolina live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Clemson vs South Carolina Preview

The No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) look for an 11th consecutive win over the Clemson Tigers (1-1) when the in-state rivals meet on Thursday night in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Gamecocks kick-started the 2021-22 campaign with a win over No. 5 N.C. State, 66-57, on Nov. 9, followed by a 31-point victory over South Dakota on the road (72-41) on Friday.

South Carolina jumped out to a 10-0 lead on South Dakota and never looked back. The Gamecocks’ defense held the Coyotes to 25% shooting on the night, while blocking 10 shots. Junior forward Aliyah Boston had four of the 10 blocks and has nine in the first two games.

Leading the way on the offensive side of the ball in the win over South Dakota was senior guard Destanni Henderson who scored 15 points and connected on four three-pointers.

South Carolina features three of the top players in the country in Boston, Henderson, and junior guard Zia Cooke, who all were included in the preseason watch lists for The Naismith Trophy and Wooden Awards.

Boston, who averages a career double-double with 13.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game overall, was a unanimous 2021 First-Team All-American and is this season’s USA Today Preseason Player of the Year.

Henderson led the SEC last season with 5.1 assists per game and was third on the Gamecocks in scoring with 12.2 points per game.

Cooke, a preseason All-American and All-SEC honoree, led South Carolina in scoring last season with 15.9 points per game.

The Gamecocks will be taking their home floor for the first time this season on Thursday. Prior to tip-off, there will be a special pre-game ceremony that honors the team’s 2020-21 SEC Tournament title and NCAA Final Four appearance.

Drawing the tough assignment of facing the No. 1 team in the land will be Clemson, who split their first two contests this season.

The Tigers opened the season with a 64-47 win over USC Upstate and then lost to Columbia at home this past Sunday, 82-78.

Clemson went on an 18-6 run to close the second quarter and held a 50-36 halftime lead but was outscored by Columbia, 24-19 in the third period and 22-9 in the fourth. The Tigers hurt themselves on the line, missing 14 free throws, and also were dismal from long distance, connecting on only 1-of-12 three-point shots.

Graduate transfer Kiara Lewis led Clemson in scoring on Sunday with 20 points and pulled down a career-best 11 rebounds. Lewis played for Syracuse previously, earning All-ACC honorable mention accolades following a season in which she averaged 14 points per game. She was named to the First-Team All-ACC for her junior season when she averaged 17.6 points per game.

Following Thursday’s game against Clemson, South Carolina will travel to the Bahamas for the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Gamecocks will open with Buffalo on Saturday, Nov. 20 and then will play either Oregon or Oklahoma in the second game on Sunday, Nov. 21. Next up for Clemson will be a matchup with Penn State at home on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.