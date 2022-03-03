How to Watch Cleveland State vs Robert Morris Horizon Basketball Tournament

Top-seeded Cleveland State (19-9) takes on No. 10 seed Robert Morris (8-23) in the Horizon League basketball tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Robert Morris vs Cleveland State Preview

For Cleveland State to return to the NCAA tournament, the Vikings will see one of the first Cinderella hopefuls of March Madness when facing Robert Morris.

The eight-win Robert Morris Colonials downed No. 7 seed Youngstown State 77-73 to open the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday, March 1. Kahliel Spear led the Colonials with a double double of 19 points and 13 rebounds against the Penguins.

Cleveland State can’t overlook the Colonials. The Vikings won two close games with RMU during the season with the first one coming by a thread on Jan. 7 in a 78-77 victory. It took perfect free-throw shooting, hitting 6-6 in the final 1:05, to hold off the Colonials.

Robert Morris hasn’t been consistent all season. The Colonials snapped a four-game losing streak with the upset of Youngstown State. RMU pieced together back-to-back wins once all season with victories over Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Green Bay in January.

Cleveland State has taken its licks of late, too, though. The Vikings lost to Detroit and Oakland in the final two games of the regular season. The Vikings also haven’t more than two-straight games since a four-game winning streak in late January.

D’Moi Hodge leads the Vikings in scoring with 15.4 points per game, includes a .342 mark from three-point range and .741 at the free-throw line. Hodge also averages 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per contest.

Torrey Patton is an effective scorer and rebounder for the Vikings. He averages 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per night. He also dishes 3.5 assists and garners 1.5 steals per game.

Tre Gomlin averages 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, three assists, and a steal per contest. Deante Johnson leads the team in rebounding with 6.8 boards per game, and he averages 7.5 points per night.

For RMU, Spear has been a go-to player all season. He leads the Colonials with 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He also posts 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per night.

RMU notably lost its previous leading scorer Rasheem Dunn, who left the team in January, according to Pittsburgh Sports Now. Dunn averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals through 12 games this season.

Michael Green has stepped up for the Colonials with 10.6 points and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per night.