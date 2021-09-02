How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs The Citadel Football

After a stellar campaign last year, Coastal Carolina looks to roll momentum into a new season against The Citadel on Thursday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch The Citadel vs Coastal Carolina live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch The Citadel vs Coastal Carolina live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

The Citadel vs Coastal Carolina Preview

Coastal Carolina finished last season 11-1, the lone blemish on their record being a Cure Bowl loss to Liberty in overtime, 37-34. The season was still a resounding success, considering the Chanticleers were picked to finish last in the Sun Belt. Instead, they finished as the No. 14 team in the nation.

“There is more name recognition for our university and our football program than we’ve ever had,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said. “There are more opportunities and that’s a benefit for our student athletes.

“But the main thing we’ve got to focus on, the reason why the recognition’s there was what we did on the field,” he said. “Our players and coaches have to make sure to remember what got us there.”

The Chanticleers come in as No. 22 in this year’s initial AP Poll but aren’t letting it get to their heads.

“People probably have a target on us and that might supply that pressure to strive,” Coastal Carolina linebacker Silas Kelly said. “In our minds, we’re still picked to finish last.”

A player to watch will be Grayson McCall, who is the reigning Sun Belt player of the year in 2020, throwing for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

The story is not the same for The Citadel, which is looking to rebound from a miserable season. The Bulldogs suffered a ten-game losing streak and finished with a 2-10 record.

“Where we are right now heading into the season just makes me feel that much better about it,” Thompson said. “And then having the spring season the way that it was, it wasn’t completely ideal for us. But in the long run, I think it’s going to work out well for us.”

Coastal Carolina is a massive 34.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total for the game set at 56 points. The Chanticleers are 7-2-1 against the spread over their last 10 games.