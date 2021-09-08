How to Watch Cowboys Games Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys locked up Dak Prescott in the offseason with a contract extension and will now look to put the pieces together for a deep postseason run in 2021.

Cowboys games this season will be televised on Fox (10 games), CBS (3 games), NBC (3 games) or ESPN (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Cowboys game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Cowboys Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Cowboys Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Cowboys game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cowboys games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Cowboys Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: None

You can watch every Cowboys game with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cowboys games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Cowboys Channels Included: Fox, ESPN (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of most Cowboys games (no CBS or NBC) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Cowboys games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Cowboys Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network

You can watch a live stream of every Cowboys game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Cowboys games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Cowboys Channels Included: Fox, NBC, ESPN (Fox and NBC are only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of most Cowboys games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Cowboys games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If You’re out of the Cowboys Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Cowboys games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Cowboys games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Cowboys games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cowboys 2021 Season Preview

Will this finally be the year that the pieces come together for Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys?

“America’s Team” will take on one of the league’s easiest schedules on paper with one of the league’s most potent offenses, with aspirations of getting to the postseason and advancing past the divisional round for the first time since 1995.

The Cowboys opened up their checkbook this offseason, locking up quarterback Dak Prescott with a huge four-year, $160 million contract extension. The 28-year-old two-time Pro Bowler suffered a devastating season-ending ankle injury last season in Week 5. Prescott had multiple surgeries to repair the ankle, rehabbed vigorously during the offseason and is now primed to make his return in time for the season opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9.

“I plan to come out better than I was last year, to be honest,” said Prescott. “That’s just the work that I’ve put in going all the way back to February when I got back on the field. I’m excited for it.”

Prior to suffering the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle a quarter of the way into the season, Prescott was on a historic pace, throwing for 1,856 yards (an all-time NFL record average of 371.2 yards per game).

While the offense was clicking on all cylinders at times last season, the Cowboys defense did them in with an abysmal performance which left them ranked 28th in the league in points allowed per game (29.6) and 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (158.8).

In addition to re-upping with Prescott in the offseason, the Cowboys also worked on shoring up their defense by bringing in former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to be the team’s new defensive coordinator and focusing their efforts in obtaining solid defenders in the draft and free agency.

Let’s take a full look at what the Dallas Cowboys will be bringing to the table in 2021 as they look to get back to the NFL’s promised land:

2020 Recap

The Cowboys finished a disappointing 6-10 in 2020 and failed to make the postseason for the second consecutive season.

Dak Prescott and the offense packed a prolific punch before the Pro Bowler went down with an ankle injury in Week 5, but the defense was historically poor throughout the season and was not able to keep their opponents from driving up and down the field, ultimately allowing the most points in franchise history.

The Cowboys started a total of four quarterbacks in 2020 including Prescott, Andy Dalton, who saw action in nine games, and Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert, who each started one contest.

Offensive Outlook

When at full strength, the Cowboys’ offensive firepower is hard to be topped across the league.

With Prescott back under center, the two-time Pro Bowl QB will have a plethora of weapons to distribute the ball to, including the wide receiver trio of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, who combined for 225 catches, 2,892 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2020.

Two-time NFL rushing yards leader Ezekiel Elliot will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing season, which saw the RB have his lowest career statistical output – 4.0 yards per carry and 65.3 rushing yards per game.

Another reason to be hopeful for an improved 2021 season, is the return of the Cowboys’ stellar offensive line. The starting tackles (Tyron Smith and La’el Collins) played a combined two games and four-time first-team All-Pro guard Zack Martin missed six games in 2020. The onus will be on the fortified line to protect Prescott, as he makes his return from his serious ankle injury.

Defensive Outlook

The Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, will implement a new defensive scheme with a roster that features 8 of 11 new defensive starters.

Dallas focused primarily on upgrading their defense in this past spring’s NFL Draft, taking Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 10th overall pick. Parsons recorded 191 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his two seasons at Penn State.

The Cowboys also drafted two cornerbacks – Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, as well as added former Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who will transition to play linebacker.

Two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence will be looking to return to the form which landed him the highest-paid defensive end contract in the NFL in 2019. Lawrence has a combined 11.5 sacks over the last two seasons following tallying 14.5 and 10.5 sacks in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Schedule