How to Watch Duke vs CSU Fullerton Game for Free

The Duke Blue Devils look to begin their quest to send coach Mike Krzyzewski out on top when they open their NCAA Tournament run with a first-round matchup against the 15th-seeded Cal State Fullerton Titans at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Duke vs CSU Fullerton Preview

The second-seeded Duke Blue Devils look to launch a run to the Final Four when they open up play in the NCAA Tournament’s West Regional on Friday night against the 15th-seeded Cal State Fullerton Titans in Greenville, South Carolina.

All eyes will be on Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski this March, as he embarks on his final NCAA Tournament. The most-winningest coach in NCAA Division I history is set to retire following the end of the season, which Duke hopes won’t come until they are cutting down the nets in New Orleans.

Cal State Fullerton defeated the Big West’s regular-season champion Long Beach State Beach in the conference tournament final to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Friday’s first-round matchup:

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (28-6, 16-4 ACC)

Duke captured the ACC’s regular-season title in Coach K’s final season and heads into the NCAA Tournament as the west region’s second seed. The Blue Devils have won nine of their last nine games but dropped two contests in their previous four, including the ACC Tournament final to Virginia Tech.

Duke ranks 15th in the nation in effective field-goal percentage and sixth in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. They rank 42nd in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, but struggled down the stretch on the defensive end of the floor, which led to losses to North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The likely NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero leads Duke in scoring with 17.0 points per game and also averages 7.8 rebounds per game. Banchero was named ACC Freshman of the Year and received All-ACC First-Team honors.

In addition to Banchero, Duke has a stockpile of stellar freshmen, including guard Trevor Keels (11.8 points per game) and forward A.J. Griffin (10.4 points per game; 46.7 percent from three-point range).

Down low, the Blue Devils are anchored by sophomore center Mark Williams, who is averaging 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. The 7-footer has recorded 94 blocks this season and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Coach K spoke to the media during a pre-tournament press conference on Thursday and talked about not looking back on his historic career just yet but instead staying in the present moment to guide his team through this season.

“I’m just going to go forward. That’s what I’ve tried to do all season long,” said Zrzyzweski. “When it’s over, even you do these interviews, not just yours, what are you going to miss? I don’t miss anything yet. I’ll answer that question when it’s done and if I miss it and when I can give you a correct answer. I just want to be in the moment. I’m excited. Look, this is a great, great time. I mean, to see college basketball back at this level of stage again with — I’m really honored to be a part of it. I think this is the 36th time. I never would have thought that my first couple years at Army or Duke, but it’s worked out all right.”

No. 15 Cal State Fullerton Titans (21-10, 11-4 Big West)

Cal State Fullerton finished a game behind Long Beach State in the regular season but took them down in the Big West tournament final, 72-71, to advance to March Madness.

The Titans are an experienced group, bringing to the table four starting upperclassmen. Tennessee graduate forward transfer EJ Anosike leads the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game and shoots 51.8 percent from the field.

Fifth-year senior Damari Milstead, who transferred after playing at Grand Canyon and San Francisco, is averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, and he is shooting 36.9 percent from three-point distance.

Cal State Fullerton has just one win this season against opponents in Quads 1-2 and has lost six games to teams in Quad 4.