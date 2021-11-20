Where to Watch Eastern Washington vs Portland State Football 2021

Fifth-ranked Eastern Washington (8-2) looks to solidify a playoff spot against Portland State (5-5) on Saturday.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Eastern Washington vs Portland State live on ESPN+:

Eastern Washington vs Portland State Preview

Eastern Washington looks to secure its spot for the FCS playoffs against Portland State.

EWU bounced back from a two-game skid to beat UC-Davis 38-20 last week. The Eagles offense looked as strong as ever with quarterback Eric Barriere throwing for 411 yards and three touchdowns.

Barriere has 3,937 yards, 35 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the season. He complete 66.3% of his passes to his many receivers. Five different Eagles players have more than 25 catches, 300 or more yards, and three or more touchdowns this season.

Portland State looks to play spoiler and finish its season above the .500 mark. The Vikings lost at Sacramento State 49-20 last week after a three-game winning streak that included a win over Weber State.

PSU quarterback Davis Alexander leads the offense with 2,736 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this season. He also makes plays with his legs, tallying six rushing touchdowns thus far.

Beau Kelly has been the go-to receiver for Alexander with 62 catches for 855 yards and nine touchdowns. Nate Bennett has 45 receptions, 591 yards, and four touchdowns. Darien Chase also has 45 receptions for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

Malik Walker leads the Vikings running attack with 827 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jalynnee McGee chips in the run game with 257 yards and touchdown on 5.5 yards per carry.

Defensively, V.J. Malo leads the team in sacks with 3.5, and he has a forced fumble. Anthony Adams leas the Vikings in takeaways with three interceptions and a forced fumble.

PSU’s defense will have its hands full on Saturday with Barriere and company. Besides a high-octane passing attack, the Eagles can run the ball well.

Dennis Merritt leads the Eagles with 749 yards and 14 touchdowns.