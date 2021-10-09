How to Watch Eastern Washington vs Northern Colorado Football 2021

Ed McCaffrey has a tall order for his Northern Colorado team (2-3) in facing No. 4 Eastern Washington (5-0) in FCS action on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Eastern Washington vs Northern Colorado live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Eastern Washington vs Northern Colorado live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Eastern Washington vs Northern Colorado Preview

McCaffrey and the Northern Colorado Bears will look to make headlines for the right reasons with the unbeaten Eastern Washington Eagles in Greely, Colorado, for homecoming.

UNC made headlines for the wrong reason last week when assistant coach Max McCaffrey tossed a broken clipboard to a fan in the stands at Montana State on Oct. 6, and it hit another fan according to 406 MT Sports’ Victor Flores. UNC “reprimanded” McCaffrey for the incident where one fan received medical attention according to Jadyn Watson-Fisher of the Greeley Tribune via The Denver Post.

A broken clipboard displays the frustration of the Bears’ up-and-down season. Things won’t get any easier with an Eagles team fresh off an epic win over Montana.

EWU has a juggernaut offense led by quarterback Eric Barriere, who has 2,120 yards passing and 18 touchdowns this season. Receiving leader Talolo Limu-Jones has 34 catches, 576 yards, and two touchdowns. The Bears also have to slow down Andrew Boston and Efton Chism III, who both have more than 300 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

The Eagles can run the ball well, too. Running back Dennis Merritt leads the team with 484 yards and eight touchdowns. Justice Jackson also makes plays with 6.8 yards per carry and two touchdowns thus far.

UNC’s defense has made progress despite Montana State posting 40 points last week as Watson-Fisher noted. The Bears average yardage allowed dropped from 507 in 2019 to “roughly” 372 yards this year, Watson-Fisher wrote.

Bears defensive lineman David Hoage ranks in the top five for the FCS in fumble recoveries and tackles for loss, Watson-Fisher reported. Linebacker Jace Bobo leads the Big Sky Conference and is 10th nationally, Watson-Fisher noted.

No matter how well the Bears defense does, UNC will need significant offensive production to hang with the Eagles. Bears quarterback and Michigan transfer Dylan McCaffrey has 597 yards passing, a 59% completion mark, four touchdowns, and four interceptions this season.

Receiver Kassidy Woods, a Washington State transfer, has been the main go-to guy for McCaffrey with 24 catches for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Gene Sledge Jr. leads the rushing attack with 242 yards and two touchdowns.

EWU has a strong defense, and Arizona State transfer Ely Doyle has become a force in the secondary.

“He’s really a difference maker,” EWU senior Ty Graham said about Doyle according to The Spokesman-Review’s Dan Thompson. “He’s gone from being a pretty good safety in the Big Sky to being an elite safety in the Big Sky.”