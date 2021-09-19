How to Watch Falcons vs Bucs Without Cable 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) will host the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 19.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Falcons vs Bucs online, with the options depending on where you live:

Falcons vs Bucs Preview

The Falcons were shellacked in their opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 32-6. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan went 21-35 for 164 yards, and while gadget player Cordarrelle Patterson led the team in rushing with 54 yards on seven carries, the Falcons couldn’t muster much offense, netting just 260 total yards.

Atlanta didn’t have any turnovers, but the team amassed 12 penalties for 99 yards, which crippled them.

“It’s everybody,” Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said. “But the one thing I do know about Tom Brady is, he’s probably the best, or one of the best I’ve ever seen with situational football. You make mistakes; he’s going to expose you. You make errors with substitution; he’s going to expose you. That’s why to me, one of the many reasons that makes Tom Brady who he is. He plays the situations just as good or better than anybody I’ve seen.”

Now, Ryan will face an old foe in Tom Brady again. When asked if Brady’s infamous come from behind win over Ryan and the Falcons in Super Bowl LI will impact him in any way heading into this matchup, the Falcons QB answered in the negative.

“Of course we want to win. It’s not going to make up for that,” Ryan added. “You know, it’s one of those things. It’s part of your past, it’s part of what happened. But it’s got no bearing on this week.”

As for Brady and the Bucs, they got off to a hot start against a high-octane Dallas Cowboys offense, beating Dak Prescott and company, 31-29.

Brady went 32-50 for 379 yards, four touchdowns and two picks, and while he didn’t get much help from his running backs (Leonard Fournette had 32 yards on nine carries, while Ronald Jones had four carries for 14 yards, he had two 100+ yard receivers in Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin, and tight end Rob Gronkowski had 90 receiving yards and two TDs..

“Tom’s the same kind of player. Regardless of how games shake out, he’s mentally tough and does a great job of staying in the present and operating at a high level,” Ryan said about Brady. “So you know you have to be at the same level on your side. But it’s about their defense. The defense they are playing with creates a lot of issues for us and we’ve got to find ways to attack it.”