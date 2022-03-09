How to Watch Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s WCC Championship Online Free

The top two teams in the West Coast Conference face-off in the WCC title game on Tuesday night when the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and second-seeded Saint Mary’s Gaels meet at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s online for free:

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Preview

The No. 1-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs look to avenge a loss they suffered in the regular-season finale ten days ago when they take on the second-seeded Saint Mary’s Gaels in Tuesday night’s West Coast Conference Championship Game.

The Bulldogs will be playing for their ninth WCC title in ten years. They have been the model of success over the last three decades, winning 19 conference tournament championships and appearing in 27 WCC title games. Tuesday night will mark a remarkable 25th-consecutive WCC final for Gonzaga.

Saint Mary’s is the only other winner of the WCC tournament in the last decade, having had beaten Gonzaga in the final in 2019 to win the title. The Gaels have won four WCC tournament championships in program history.

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s split their regular-season series, with each winning on their respective home courts. The Bulldogs won by 16 in Spokane on Feb. 12 and the Gaels returned the favor with a 67-57 upset victory in Moraga on Feb. 26 that snapped Gonzaga’s 17-game win streak.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Tuesday’s championship game:

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-3, 13-1 WCC)

Gonzaga advanced to their 25th-straight WCC championship game with an 81-71 win over San Francisco in the semifinals on Monday.

The WCC regular-season champions are ranked first in the country in scoring offense (88.3 points per game), scoring margin (23.3), and defensive rebounds (32.5 per game).

Leading the way for the Bulldogs is the West Coast Conference Player of the Year Drew Timme, who is averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game.

The WCC’s Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year Chet Holmgren gives the Zags a lethal one-two punch. The 7-foot freshman is averaging 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game and is top ten in the nation in field goal percentage (62%) and total blocks (103).

No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-6, 12-3 WCC)

Saint Mary’s also received a double-bye into the WCC semifinals, where they took care of Santa Clara on Monday, 75-72.

The Gaels are sixth in the country in scoring defense, allowing only 59.4 points per game. That stingy defense was on full display in the regular-season finale win over Gonzaga, when they held the nation’s top-scoring team to a season-low output of 57 points. The Gaels limited Timme to six points on 2 of 10 shooting.

Senior forward/center Matthias Tass leads the Gaels in scoring and rebounding with 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Tommy Kuhse, a graduate student guard, is averaging 11.9 points per game and was named the WCC Sixth Man of the Year.

“He is such a huge part of our offense,” Tass said about Kuhse following Monday night’s game. “He has the ball 30% of the time on our offensive possessions and he creates opportunities for me and for other guys on the court, which is huge because he gets us those open looks and we’ve been pretty good at moving the ball around and getting our teammates shots. It all starts from Tommy.”

Kuhse scored a season-high 27 points and had five rebounds and four steals in the semifinal round win.