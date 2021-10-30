Where to Watch Grambling vs FAMU Football 2021

Florida A&M (5-2) looks to continue its winning streak when facing Grambling (3-4) on Saturday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV anywhere

Grambling State vs Florida A&M Preview

Florida A&M has a four-game winning streak going since a 38-17 loss to South Florida on Sept. 18 and will look to continue it at homecoming on Saturday.

The Rattlers won a pair of tight games in the past two weeks to keep the streak alive. That included a 35-31 win over defending Southwestern Athletic Conference east division champion Alabama A&M on Oct. 16. The other came against Mississippi Valley State, a 31-28 victory for the Rattlers.

“Our guys understand the physical and menthol preparation that it takes. This was our longest bus trip. Nine hours on the bus and an hour drive to the stadium. In an environment that’s nothing like Bragg Memorial Stadium,” Rattlers head coach Willie SImmons said per WTXL’s Dominic Tibbetts. “So for us being able to finish, it’s something we take great pride in. And the fact that we work the way we do in August with our conditioning, we want to be the last team standing. We want to be physically and mentally tougher than any other team. And I think we’ve showed that.”

Grambling, which also beat Alabama A&M earlier in the season, had a bye week following a 34-20 win against Texas Southern on Oct. 16. The Tigers are 2-1 in their past three games after enduring a three-game losing streak in September, and they’ll come into Saturday’s game fresh.

“Just so many bumps and so many bruises from training camp all the way through seven weeks, we haven’t had a week off,” Tigers head coach Broderick Fobbs said according to the Monroe News-Star’s Ethan Sands. “And then you couple that with the fact that you played last spring. 2021 has been a lot of football for us.”

Tigers quarterback Noah Bodden has 476 yards passing, four touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. Bodden has been under center for the Tigers in each of the past three games.

Greg White leads the Tigers in receiving with 270 yards and a touchdown. Kobe Ross has 178 yards and a touchdown.

Darque Brutton leads the Tigers in rushing with 195 yards, and C.J. Russell has 159 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Walker has 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida A&M quarterback Rasean McKay leads a potent offensive attack with 1,266 yards, 10 touchdowns, and a 57.4% completion rate. He’s taken nine sacks this season but has only thrown three interceptions.

Xavier Smith has been one of several go-to receivers for McKay with 292 yards and a touchdown on 33 catches. Jah’Marae Sheread leads the Rattlers in touchdown receptions with five, and he has 285 yards on 32 catches.

Rattlers running back Bishop Bonnett averages 7.2 yards per carry while shouldering a bulk of the rushing load. He has a team-high 642 yards and touchdowns on 89 carries.

Terrell Jennings also poses a threat. He has 332 yards and three touchdowns on 66 attempts.