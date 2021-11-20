How to Watch Idaho vs Idaho State Football Game 2021

Idaho (3-7) and Idaho State (1-9) meet in a season-ending rivalry game.

Idaho vs Idaho State Football 2021 Preview

It hasn’t been a pretty season for Idaho or Idaho State, but one team will get in-state bragging rights after Saturday’s finale.

Saturday will also mark the final game for Vandals head coach Paul Petrino. Idaho will look for a new coach next season.

“I’m very proud of all we accomplished during my time leading this program,” Petrino said in a new release via The Spokesman-Review. “(Wife) Maya and I remain grateful for the opportunity and will take incredible memories with us as we transition to our next endeavor. Our kids grew up here and this University and program will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

Idaho challenged a tough Montana State team last week in a 20-13 loss. The Vandals snapped a three-game losing streak the week before with a 42-24 win over Southern Utah.

ISU comes into Saturday’s game on a five-game losing streak. The Tigers’ lone win came in a stunner against UC-Davis 27-17 at midseason.

Offense has been a problem all season for the Tigers, mustering 16.8 points per game despite gaining an average of 317.9 total yards per contest. Tigers quarterbacks have thrown 14 interceptions combined.

Tyevin Ford leads ISU”s ground game with 496 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He averages 4.6 yards per carry.

Defensively, Terrance Jones leads the Tigers in sacks with two, and he has 14 tackles. Jayden Dawson has a team-high two interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

The Vandals, similar to ISU, have used several quarterbacks this season. Vandals quarterbacks have a combined 12 picks this season.

Zach Borisch leads the Vandals rushing attack with 438 yards and four touchdowns. Roshaun Johnson also produces big in the run game with 415 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Charles Akanno causes disruption for the Vandals defense with a team-leading seven sacks. Defensive lineman Noah Elliss said earlier this season that they’re all about making quarterbacks’ lives uncomfortable.

“We play to collapse the pocket,” Elliss told The Spokesman-Review. “We don’t want offensive linemen holding onto us. We are attacking the gaps on defense. We want to be free at all times.”

Marcus Harris leads the secondary in pass breakups with six, and he is one of four Vandals to make an interception this season.