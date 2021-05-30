How to Watch Indy 500 Without Cable

The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is back on Sunday, May 30, when the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.
The race starts at 12:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (pre-race coverage starts at 11 p.m. ET). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Indy 500 online for free:
Indy 500 2021 Preview
Takuma Sato won the race last year, which uncharacteristically took place in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, veteran Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing will take the inside pole position, with Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay joining him in the front row.
Dixon is the favorite to win after having won six IndyCar championships and 50 races, per Yahoo Sports. He also had the fastest lap in practice, finishing with a best time of 39.4178 seconds this week.
“Everybody felt like King Kong out there with the weather conditions,” Dixon said after practice. “That may give you an indication of how the race will be. If it’s like this, it’s going to be mentally draining. There’s going to be a lot of action going on.”
There will also be a significant audience to cheer the drivers on this year. A crowd of up to 135,000 is anticipated after the pandemic rendered the Speedway empty last year.
Here’s a look at the drivers competing in the Indy 500, along with their respective positions on the track:
Row 1:
- No. 1: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
- No. 2: Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian
- No. 3: Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing
Row 2:
- No. 4: Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing
- No. 5: Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing
- No. 6: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Row 3:
- No. 7: Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport
- No 8: Hélio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing
- No. 9: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing
Row 4:
- No. 10: Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport
- No. 11: Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan
- No. 12: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP
Row 5:
- No. 13: Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR
- No. 14: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP
- No. 15: Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Row 6:
- No. 16: James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
- No. 17: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
- No. 18: Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Row 7:
- No. 19: Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing
- No. 20: Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing
- No. 21: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
Row 8:
- No. 22: JR Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
- No. 23: Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
- No. 24: Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP
Row 9:
- No. 25: Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian
- No. 26: Simon Pagenaud,
- Team Penske No. 27: Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Row 10:
- No. 28: Stefan Wilson, Andretti Autosport
- No. 29: Max Chilton, Carlin
- No. 30: Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Row 11:
- No. 31: Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
- No. 32: Will Power, Team Penske
- No. 33: Simona de Silvestro, Paretta Autosport
