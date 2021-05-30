How to Watch Indy 500 Without Cable

The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is back on Sunday, May 30, when the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The race starts at 12:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (pre-race coverage starts at 11 p.m. ET). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Indy 500 online for free:

Indy 500 2021 Preview

Takuma Sato won the race last year, which uncharacteristically took place in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, veteran Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing will take the inside pole position, with Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay joining him in the front row.

Dixon is the favorite to win after having won six IndyCar championships and 50 races, per Yahoo Sports. He also had the fastest lap in practice, finishing with a best time of 39.4178 seconds this week.

“Everybody felt like King Kong out there with the weather conditions,” Dixon said after practice. “That may give you an indication of how the race will be. If it’s like this, it’s going to be mentally draining. There’s going to be a lot of action going on.”

There will also be a significant audience to cheer the drivers on this year. A crowd of up to 135,000 is anticipated after the pandemic rendered the Speedway empty last year.

Here’s a look at the drivers competing in the Indy 500, along with their respective positions on the track:

Row 1:

No. 1: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 2: Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian

No. 3: Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing

Row 2:

No. 4: Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 5: Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 6: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Row 3:

No. 7: Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport

No 8: Hélio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing

No. 9: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Row 4:

No. 10: Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport

No. 11: Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan

No. 12: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP

Row 5:

No. 13: Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR

No. 14: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP

No. 15: Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Row 6:

No. 16: James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

No. 17: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

No. 18: Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Row 7:

No. 19: Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 20: Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing

No. 21: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Row 8:

No. 22: JR Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 23: Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 24: Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP

Row 9:

No. 25: Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian

No. 26: Simon Pagenaud,

Team Penske No. 27: Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Row 10:

No. 28: Stefan Wilson, Andretti Autosport

No. 29: Max Chilton, Carlin

No. 30: Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Row 11:

No. 31: Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No. 32: Will Power, Team Penske

No. 33: Simona de Silvestro, Paretta Autosport

