Where to Watch Iowa State vs West Virginia Football 2021

The No. 22 ranked Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) head to Milan Puskar Stadium to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) on Saturday, October 30.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Iowa State vs West Virginia live on ESPN+:

Iowa State vs West Virginia Preview

When these two teams met last year, Iowa State won in dominating fashion, 42-6. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown doesn’t think his players will remember the beat down as much as some may expect, however.

“I’ll say this nicely,” Brown said this week. “This age group we deal with … shoot, they don’t remember that. They don’t remember last week. I don’t mean that badly, but that was a long time ago.”

“Last year, that performance was what it was. I could sit up here and give you a lot of reasons why it happened,” Brown said. “The first half of it we weren’t far away. Then I think it was third and goal from the 26 and they scored a touchdown right before the half. We just didn’t play very well. We had a bunch of COVID issues going into that game that didn’t show up until Thursday after practice. I could list a bunch of reasons why but the bottom line is they physically dominated both lines of scrimmage. That’s what happened.”

West Virginia just ended a three-game skid last weekend, beating TCU, 29-17. The Mountaineers are averaging 28.4 points a game on offense, and they’re allowing 21.7 points a game on defense, so they won’t be a pushover for Iowa State by any means.

“I think this West Virginia team is one of the most talented teams that we’ve played. I think they’re a team that is as up and coming as anybody in our conference,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said this week, adding:

“Some of the best skill players in our conference across the board at the receiver position, some physicality at the tight end position, an elite tailback, two quarterbacks that are playing really good football for them, a young but extremely talented offensive line. You flip over on the defensive side and you talk about the experience of their secondary, the guys that have played a lot of football for them. The linebacking corps, and then man, this young, talented defensive line – maybe as talented as any young team in our conference.”

The Cyclones have won three in a row, most recently taking down then-No. 9 ranked Oklahoma State last weekend. Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 27 of 33 passes for 307 yards and two TDs, and Xavier Hutchinson added 12 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Iowa State is averaging 32.3 points a game on offense, while allowing 17.0 points per contest on defense, and enter this game 7.5 point favorites.