Where to Watch Jacksonville State vs Kennesaw State Basketball

Top-seeded Jacksonville State (20-9) and No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (13-17) meet in the quarterfinals of at Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday, March 3.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Preview

Jacksonville State looks to extend its four-game winning streak with a win to open the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. Kennesaw State won its first conference tournament game since 2017 with an 82-73 win over No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.

KSU met the JSU Gamecocks once earlier in the season, a 70-64 loss on Jan. 27 in their lone matchup of the regular season. The Gamecocks remained unbeaten in conference play through January, but North Florida, Stetson, and Central Arkansas all handed losses to the Gamecocks in February.

Kennesaw State beat each of those teams at least once. The Owls swept Stetson, beat Central Arkansas once, and split with North Florida. The Owls’ loss to UNF came by a basket.

KSU sophomore guard Chris Youngblood, who scored a game-high 19 points in the last meeting against JSU, leads the Owls with 13.7 points per game. Youngblood also averages 5.3 rebounds and an assist per night. He can hit from long range with a .394 mark on three-pointers, and he’s a danger to foul with an .800 free throw percentage.

Junior guard Terrell Burden has been reliable for the Owls all season with 11.8 points, 4.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Senior guard Spencer Rodgers likewise puts up solid numbers for the Owls. He averages 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 stelas per game.

Rodgers more than did his part to help the Owls oust Eastern Kentucky with six three-pointers on Tuesday.

Jacksonville State, led by conference coach of the year Ray Harper, looks to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2017. The Gamecocks made it that year with an Ohio Valley Conference title and then joined the Atlantic Sun this season for the second time. The Gamecocks played in the Atlantic Sun for two seasons from 2001 to 2003 before joining the Ohio Valley.

JSU enters the tournament on a four-game wining streak after the back-to-back losses to Central Arkansas and Stetson. The Gamecocks won all four of those games by double figures.

Darian Adams leads JSU in scoring with 15.8 points per game. The senior guard also averages 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Fellow senior guard Jalen Gibbs scores 11.1 points per night, and he averages 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Junior guard Demaree King posts 11 points per game and averages two rebounds and 2.1 assists per night.