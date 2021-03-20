How to Watch Kansas vs Eastern Washington Game Online

Kansas looks to overcome the adversity of some COVID-19 issues as it takes on Eastern Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The game starts at 1:15 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TBS.



Kansas vs Eastern Washington Preview

Kansas had won eight of nine games before being forced to pull out of the Big 12 tournament last week due to COVID-19 issues. The Jayhawks were unable to play their tournament semifinal game against Texas.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been set up for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

It’s been a balanced attack for Kansas, with four players averaging double figures. Guard Ochai Agbaji leads the way with 14.2-point per game. David McCormack is close behind with 13.4.

“This team has far exceeded what a lot of people thought,” he said. “We weren’t very good at all for a good period of time. And these guys have flipped it and really committed.

“We can’t control what our roster looks like and everything. We expect to play well. We expect to advance,” Self added. “But I don’t feel the weight of the world on my shoulders that we’re carrying around more of a burden than what we would’ve carried if wasn’t such a strange year.”

Eastern Washington finished its season at 16-7, winning its first Big Sky tournament since 2015.

“They’re excited to play against Kansas,” Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans said of his Eagles. “I’ve told people — you know, no one’s waking up as a basketball player saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to Cheney and go to Eastern and play for Coach Legans.’ That ain’t happening. But people do wake up saying they want to go to Kansas. They probably get calls about players all the time.”

Big man Tanner Groves does the heavy lifting for the Eagles, notching. a team-high 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Four other players average double-figures.

Kansas is a 10.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 147 points. The total has gone under in Eastern Washington’s last five games. Kansas is 7-1-1 against the spread in their last nine games.