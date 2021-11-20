How to Watch Kennesaw State vs Monmouth Football 2021

Fifth-ranked Kennesaw State (9-1) faces No. 24 Monmouth (7-3) in a critical late-season game.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Monmouth vs Kennesaw State live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Monmouth vs Kennesaw State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Monmouth vs Kennesaw State Preview

The Kennesaw State Owls and Monmouth Hawks have the Big South Conference title and playoff seeding on the line Saturday.

“It’s going to be a game that is extremely physical on both sides of the ball,” Monmouth head coach Kevin Callahan said according to Sephen Edelson of the Asbury Park Press. “And on top of that we are playing the No. 5 team in the country, so there’s an extra level of focus and extra level of concentration knowing they are going to need it on Saturday.”

KSU has an eight-game winning streak since an early-season loss to Georgia Tech. The Owls narrowly beat North Alabama 28-24 last week.

Monmouth rides a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s showdown. The Hawks rolled past Robert Morris last time out.

Hawks quarterback Tony Muskett has been efficient throwing the ball with a 65.12% completion rate. He has 2,314 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions all season.

Lonnie Moore IV leads the Hawks receivers with 66 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns. Terrance Greene Jr. has 36 catches for 513 yards and four touchdowns.

Juwon Farri drives the ground game for the Hawks with 689 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.6 yards per attempt. Jaden Shirden averages 6.8 yards per carry and has 481 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Hawks have Lorenzo Hernandez, who leads the team in sacks with five in addition to an interception and fumble recovery. Eddie Morales leads the Hawks in interceptions with three, and he has six pass breakups and a forced fumble and recovery.

KSU quarterback Xavier Shepherd poses a threat to throw or run with the ball. Shepherd has 1,129 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He leads the Owls in rushing 718 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“Two things have been their trademark,” Callahan said per Edelson. “They’re a triple option team that is run oriented, getting 250 yards a game on the ground. They have a defense that is incredibly stingy, create a lot of havoc, cause a lot of turnovers, have a lot of tackles-for-losses. They make it hard to put together a lot of consistent drives on them.”

“What’s a little different this year is they are throwing the ball more and they are hitting on these plays,” Callahan added.

Caleb O’Neal leads Owls receivers with 17 catches for 308 yard, and five touchdowns. Kyle Glover leads Owls running backs with 500 yards and a touchdown on 4.9 yards per carry.

Iaan Cousin has 312 yards rushing and two scores on 8.7 yards per carry. He also has nine catches for 213 yards and a touchdown.

Adeolu Adeleke has 266 yards rushing and a touchdown on six yards per attempt. He also has 10 receptions, 193 yards, and two touchdowns.

On defense, Travis Bell leads KSU in sacks with four. Erwin Byrd leads in interceptions with two, and he has a couple of pass breakups.