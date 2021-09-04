How to Watch LSU Football Games Online Without Cable

After a tough year, LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are looking for a turnaround as they eye a return to the top of college football.

In 2021, LSU games will be televised on either ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or SEC Network, while one game won’t be on TV but will stream live on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every LSU football game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

LSU 2021 Season Preview

LSU knew they were in for a rebuild last season following winning the National Championship, but no one anticipated just how hard that rebuild would be. The Tigers went just 5–5 in the shortened, all-SEC schedule.

Max Johnson is the top quarterback on the roster and won’t be looking over his shoulder with last year’s starter, Myles Brennan, injured. Johnson started a pair of games last season, going 2-0.

“I definitely do feel more mature than I did last year,” Johnson said. “There’s never been no wide-eyed part of me. I feel like I’ve focused more. Honed in more on the details of what needs to go on, and how we need to be a better football team,” Johnson told reporters.

A new weapon to watch on the offensive side of the ball is 6-foot-4 freshman pass-catcher Brian Thomas Jr.

“Brian has made a lot of plays. He’s caught a lot of go balls, a lot of slants, out routes,” Johnson said. “He’s done a great job of getting off the jam. All the freshman receivers, and all the older receivers are making a lot of plays. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The Tigers named Daronte Jones their new defensive coordinator in the offseason, taking over for Bo Pelini. LSU gave up 34.9 points per game last season — 98th in the nation.

“I feel like this defense this year is going to be way better,” safety Todd Harris said. “It’s simple. It’s easy. The guys can relate to it easier. We can play fast. We can make plays.”

The preparations for the season have been a bit rocky for the year, especially recently with Hurricane Ida moving the team to Houston.

“The players and coaches have handled it great. It was a long trip coming over here,” he coach Orgeron said. “Our accommodations have been great, it’s like a bowl. Our team has been focused. Everybody’s been early to meetings. We’re kind of in our own little protective cocoon here so it’s been good.”

LSU Schedule

Sept. 4 at UCLA Away Sept. 11 McNeese Home Sept. 18 Central Michigan Home Sept. 25 at Mississippi State Away Oct. 2 Auburn Home Oct. 9 at Kentucky Away Oct. 16 Florida Home Oct. 23 at Ole Miss Away Nov. 6 at Alabama Away Nov. 13 Arkansas Home Nov. 20 UL-Monroe Home Nov. 27 Texas A&M Home

SEC Championship Odds

Alabama -165

Georgia +200

Texas A&M +1000

Florida +1400

LSU +1600

Ole Miss +2000

Auburn +2200

Missouri +3000

Kentucky +5000

Tennessee +6000

Mississippi State +8000

Arkansas +8000

South Carolina +20000

Vanderbilt +50000;