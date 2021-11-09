LSU vs UL Monroe Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

LSU tips off its season against UL Monroe on Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch UL Monroe vs LSU:

UL Monroe vs LSU Basketball Preview

LSU looks to build on a 19-10 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan. UL Monroe went 7-19 last season.

“We’ve got better cohesion, we’ve got better rhythm, we’re just scrappier and more competitive in some places,” Tigers head coach Will Wade said per The Advocate’s Sheldon Mickles. “It’s just different … it’s going to look different. When you leave here Tuesday, you’re going to say, ‘That’s very, very different.'”

Senior forward Darius Days returns for LSU. Days is the leading scorer back for the Tigers with 11.6 points per game. The Tigers lost top scorers Cameron Tomas, Javonte Smart, and Trendon Watford.

After Days, Shareef O’Neal played the next-most minutes for the Tigers among returning players. The son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal scored 2.8 points and grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game in 14.5 minutes per contest.

LSU picked up Xavier Pinson from Missouri via the transfer portal. Pinson scored 13.6 points and dished 2.9 assists per contest in 2020-2021.

“I think it’s going to be good. … It’s more along the lines of what we did at VCU,” Wade said per Mickles. “I’m comfortable with that, I’m comfortable with this. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be any less effective; in fact, it could be more effective.”

“We’re going to sling that ball in the post, we’re going to be just relentless on the offensive glass. We’re going to still score some points; it’s just going to be different,” Wade added.

ULM returns eight players, which includes leading scorer and rebounder Russell Harrison. He posted 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in addition to 1.1 steals per game last season.

“Russell Harrison has really learned how to let the game come to him more,” ULM head coach Keith Richard said per ULMWarhawks.com’s Paul Letlow. “He’s been more confident and he’s been more efficient, and that comes with experience.”

Koreem Ozier also returns, the second leading scorer and rebounder last season for the Warhawks. Ozier averaged 11.4 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

“I really like this team,” Richard said per Letlow. “I really like them a lot. Eight returning players and it feels like it, that they’ve been here. The experience has shown and they’ve gotten better. And four new guys who all are going to contribute and help. Mix it all together and it looks good so far.”