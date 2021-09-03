How to Watch Miami Football Without Cable

The Miami Hurricanes football team will open their 2021 season on Saturday when they square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In 2021, Miami games will be televised on either ABC, ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Miami football game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Miami Football Channels Included: ABC, ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU (ABC is live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Miami game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package plus “Sports Plus” add-on (130+ total channels). Both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Miami games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch all the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via the ESPN platforms, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Miami Football Channels Included: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (simulcasts ABC games), ESPNU

You can watch a live stream of every Miami game with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” package (45+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all of the ESPN channels and ACC Network, and you can get your first month for $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Miami games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch all the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via the ESPN platforms, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Miami Football Channels Included: ABC, ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU (ABC is live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch every Miami game with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, while ACC Network and ESPNU are in “Choice” (90+ total channels) and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Miami games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch all the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via the ESPN platforms, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T TV on the list of cable providers) to do that.

Miami Football Channels Included: ABC, ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN, ESPNU (ABC is live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Miami game with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Miami games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch all the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via the ESPN platforms, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Miami Football Channels Included: ABC, ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU (ABC is live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Miami game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Miami games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch all the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch via the ESPN platforms, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Miami 2021 Season Preview

The Hurricanes went 8-2 in the regular season last year, earning a berth to the Cheez-It Bowl.

They then fell 37-34 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the finale, losing quarterback D’Eriq King in the process; then a fifth-year senior, King tore his right ACL late in the second quarter.

Just over eight months later, he’s ready to open the year under center for the Hurricanes in his sixth and final season of eligibility.

“When I tore it that night, I knew I was going to play the first game; there was no doubt in my mind I was going to come back,” King said, according to ESPN.

King’s impressed teammates and coaches with his drive to return to the field for Miami’s opener since that painful December night. On top of his rehab, he lifted with teammates and worked on drills with Hurricanes receivers.

“His actions always match his words,” offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee said, per ESPN. “A lot of people can say that they’re coming back in an emotional moment and then work really hard for a month and then when it gets hard or monotonous or you have a few bad days or you’re not out there for spring ball, you lose maybe your fire. He never did. That doesn’t mean he didn’t have those days where he felt that way. But it’s been really cool to see him overcome a lot of adversity. And so far, he’s thriving in it.”

Not only did King make it back in time for Saturday’s tilt with the Alabama Crimson Tide, he impressed head coach Manny Diaz in the Hurricanes’ first fall scrimmage back on Aug. 15.

“The guys played hard,” Diaz said after the scrimmage, according to the Miami Herald. “But the story is, great to see D’Eriq King. I thought he was phenomenal running the offense.”

The Hurricanes scored 34 points per game last year, the 26th-best mark in the nation; they surrendered 27 a game, ranking 51st.

“We’ve hit ’em all in camp that greatness comes from being consistently good,” Diaz said after the first fall scrimmage, per the Miami Herald. “You’re always going to have that tug of war during camp where one day the defense edges it and the next day the offense edges it. When we’re both executing and playing at that high level, I think that’s what this week is going to be about.

“Let’s take that next step and not be satisfied with being good. We think greatness is available.”