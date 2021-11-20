Cat-Griz 2021: How to Watch Montana vs Montana State Football

The Brawl of the Wild is on tap Saturday as Montana (8-2) takes on Montana State (9-1) on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Montana State vs Montana live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Montana State vs Montana live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Montana State vs Montana Football 2021 Preview

The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies are set to take on No. 3 Montana State Bobcats on Saturday in a battle of in-state rivals.

“The thing that stands out is that both sides are passionate about it,” Montana head coach Bobby Hauck told reporters this week. “People care about the outcome and that’s what kind of makes it what it is. People care. I think people care here in Missoula and across Montana about how the Griz play every weekend but it’s probably magnified a bit in this one.”

Montana offensive lineman Dylan Cook echoed that sentiment.

“There’s really nothing like it,” Cook said. “I still think I have yet to see Washington-Grizzly at its max, full capacity and I think that’s what it’s going to be at Saturday and it’s going to be loud and rowdy and we plan on putting on a show.”

“Just hearing Jace (Lewis) and Cooky talk about growing up here, it’s a big deal,” Griz quarterback Cam Humphrey said. “I’ve been here for a handful of years now and it’s one of the biggest games I’ve ever been a part of and I’m really looking forward to starting it this year.”

Montana State’s lone loss came against Division I Wyoming back on September 4. Matthew McKay has led the way for the Bobcats, passing for 1,913 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Isaiah Ifanse has propelled the Bobcats’ ground game with 1,208 yards and eight touchdowns.

“There’s no looking ahead, there’s no looking back,” Montana State coach Brent Vigen said Monday. “We’re going into this week with a lot to play for.”

Montana State has won four straight against Montana, which Vigen is hoping to maintain, while also putting his own spin on the rivlary.

“This is a new chapter,” Vigen said. “It’s important to me. I understand that. There’s been many coaches in this game, and it’s really about our players and those guys winning the game. Those guys going out and doing everything they can and us as coaches preparing them, putting them in the right situation, making adjustments within the game on Saturday. That’s what it’s really about.”