Where to Watch Morehead State vs Tennessee Tech Basketball

Defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Morehead State begins its tournament title defense against Tennessee Tech in the OVC quarterfinals on Thursday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of hundreds of college basketball games during the 2021-22 season.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Morehead State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Tennessee Tech vs Morehead State Preview

Morehead State enters the OVC tournament as the No. 3 seed, hoping to replicate the same success they found a year ago. The Eagles notched their fifth tournament title in program history last year, knocking off top-seeded Belmont 86-71 in the title game.

A repeat won’t be easy for Morehead State, with No. 19 Murray State (26-2, 16-0 OVC) and traditional power Belmont (24-5, 14-2 OVC) holding the top two seeds.

“We still believe we are the best team in this league,” Moorehead State forward Johni Broome said. “People can’t forget, we are the defending OVC (Tournament) champs.”

Broome has led the way for the Eagles this season, notching a team-high 16.5 points per game and 10.6 rebounds. The 6-foot-10 freshman is also averaging a whopping four blocks per game.

Morehead State will take on No. 5 seed Tennesee Tech, which took care of Austin Peay in their first-round matchup 78-51.

“We have a lot of respect for Austin Peay,” Tech head coach John Pelphrey said. “Nate [James] has done an unbelievable job with his basketball team in year one. We’ve had two really good battles with them this year and I think when you slam the two games together, it couldn’t be any closer. I think we were ahead by one.

“We prepared really hard and knew it would be a hard-fought basketball game,” Pelphrey added. “The score doesn’t indicate how hard it was. I thought their team competed the whole way through and really challenged our backcourt in the second half. They made some runs to end the first half and made some more in the second half, but every time they did, our guys responded.”

Tennessee Tech finished the conference regular season with an 7-10 mark and 11-20 record overall. The Golden Eagles use a well-balanced attack, with three players in double-figures. Jr. Clay leads the way with 13.1 points per game.

Morehead State won both regular season games against the Golden Eagles, with the teams facing off in back-to-back matchups on January 31 and February 3.

Full OVC Tournament Schedule and Results

Wednesday, March 2

Game 1: No. 5 seed Tennessee State 77, No. 8 seed SIU-Edwardsville 62

Game 2: No. 7 seed Tennessee Tech 78, No. 6 seed Austin Peay 51

Thursday, March 3

Game 3: No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri vs. Tennessee State

Game 4: No. 3 seed Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech

Friday, March 4

Game 5: No. 1 seed Murray State vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: No. 2 seed Belmont vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday, March 5

OVC Championship