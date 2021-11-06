NDSU vs SDSU Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The undefeated North Dakota State Bison (7-0) head to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings for a massive showdown against rivals South Dakota State (6-2) on Saturday afternoon.

North Dakota State vs South Dakota State 2021 Preview

The last time these two teams met, South Dakota State snapped North Dakota State’s 32 consecutive home winning streak with a 27-17 win in April. Undefeated so far this season, the Bison are looking to avoid another upset here.

SDSU is coming off a convincing 47-16 win over Youngstown State last weekend. Jackrabbits quarterback Chris Oladokun went 16-22 for 260 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win, and running back Pierre Strong Jr. had another monster game, netting 163 yards on 19 carries (that’s 8.6 yards per carry) while also running it in for two scores.

Now, Strong and company are looking forward to the challenge of facing an undefeated NDSU squad yet again.

“It is a great game for us. It will tell the world what we are made of because so many people are thinking of us,” Strong Jr. said. “This week it’s going to be really important for us to get that nasty taste out of our mouths, just to come back and beat a qualified opponent.”

“It’s really big and it’s a matter of pride,” Strong added. “You can’t talk as many things as you want throughout the year because you have the stone.”

As for NDSU, it is coming off a dominant performance of its own, crushing Indiana State, 44-2 last week. Quarterback Cam Miller threw for for 179 yards and three TDs in the win. It was his second straight impressive game in relief of starter Quincy Patterson, who Bison head coach Matt Entz says is returning to the mix soon.

“We look forward to getting (Patterson) back in the mix, back into the rotation this week,” Entz said. “It all depends on just his health, but my job is to make sure we have enough people, enough bodies to help us win games.”

Thus, Entz has yet to commit to a starting QB heading into this game. Whether it’s Miller or the dual-threat Patterson, though, the Bison coach is confident in his team.

“They’re (SDSU) probably one of the best teams in the country over the course of the last couple years. If you look at their product on film or you look at their roster, you don’t see a lot of holes in it,” Entz said about the Jackrabbits.

Despite losing a shocker last time around, NDSU leads the all-time series 63-43-5.