How to Watch Nets Games Online Without Cable

The Brooklyn Nets take the floor for the 2021-22 season with lofty expectations that have oddsmakers tagging them as the favorites to win it all, but will their high-powered offense overcome the absence of Kyrie Irving and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy when all is said and done? Regardless, the Nets promise to be one of the best shows in basketball this year.

In 2021-22, most Nets games will be televised in local markets on YES Network, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on YES Network), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Nets game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Nets Market

This is the only streaming service that includes YES Network

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while YES Network (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Nets game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Nets Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Nets games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Nets games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Nets Season Preview 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets certainly possess the talent to back up their anointing by oddsmakers as the favorites to win the NBA title coming into the season, but before they begin thinking about popping bottles next summer, they will have to get to work and avoid the injury bug that plagued their roster and ultimately hampered their run at the championship last season.

The Nets are coming off a historic season, where their offense set the league record for efficiency with a 61% true shooting percentage. The record output was achieved despite the fact that the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving was on the floor together for only 202 regular-season minutes, which equates to just over eight games.

In the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Nets were derailed by injuries to both Harden, who suffered a strained hamstring in Game 1, and Irving, who went down with an ankle injury in Game 4. Durant carried the team on his back, scoring 49 and 48 points in Games 5 and 7, respectively, but the Nets’ season would come to a heartbreaking end in Game 7 when they fell to the Bucks 115-111 in overtime.

Kyrie Irving’s Vaccination/Playing Status

The X factor that will have a significant impact on what the Nets will look like on the floor this season will be how the situation pans out with Kyrie Irving, who as of the publish date of this article, will not be taking the court for either home or road games.

Irving, who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, is not permitted to play in games that are held in Brooklyn due to COVID-19 regulations. The team announced that Irving would not be allowed to participate in practice or play in road games until he is a “full participant” and is eligible to suit up in home games.

Nets general manager Sean Marks addressed the situation with the following statement:

Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.

We’ll have to continue to monitor the situation as the season gets underway, to see if Irving will change his mind about being inoculated and if he doesn’t, how the Nets will be affected from the absence of his superstar skill set.

2020-21 Recap

Finished 48-24 (Second in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference)

Beat the Boston Celtics, 4-1, in the first round of the playoffs

Lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 4-3, in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Offseason Summary

Added experience and depth for the bench with the signings of guard Patty Mills and power forward Paul Millsap.

Drafted guard Cameron Thomas with the 27th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft; Thomas averaged 23.0 points per game in his freshman season with LSU last year.

Projected Starting Lineup

PG – James Harden (Played 36 games for the Nets in the regular season after being acquired in a trade from the Rockets last year; Averaged 24.6 points per game, 10 assists per game for Brooklyn)

SG – Joe Harris (One of the best role players in the league; Led the NBA in three-point shooting in two of the last three seasons)

SF – Bruce Brown (Averaged 8.8 ppg, 5.4 apg in 65 games with the Nets last season; His role will expand if Irving does not play)

PF – Kevin Durant (Signed four-year contract extension with the Nets in the offseason; Averaged 26.9 ppg, 7.1 rebounds per game, 6.6 apg, and 1.3 blocks per game in 35 regular-season games for Brooklyn last season)

C – LaMarcus Aldridge (Cleared to play after an irregular heartbeat forced him into early retirement last season; The seven-time All-Star played in five games for the Nets after his contract with the San Antonio Spurs was bought out)

Projected Bench

G – Patty Mills

F/C – Blake Griffin

PF – Paul Millsap

G/F – Cameron Thomas

F/C – Nicolas Claxton

F/C – James Johnson

G – Jevon Carter

G/F – DeAndre’ Bembry

Projected Lineups via ESPN