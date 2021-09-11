How to Watch New York Giants Games Online in 2021

The New York Giants kick off their second season under head coach Joe Judge with quarterback Daniel Jones carrying great pressure heading into his third year under center.

In 2021, Giants games will be televised on Fox (12 games), CBS (2 games), ESPN (2 game) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Giants game online:

Giants 2021 Season Preview

Jones completed 62.5% of his passes last season for 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He fumbled 11 times, down from the 18 he had the season prior, and he was also sacked 45 times. He’ll need to take a big step this year if New York wants to rise above the 6-10 mark it finished with last year.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was a big offseason addition for the Giants, and he’ll join Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney along with tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph as Jones’ top weapons.

Superstar running back Saquon Barkley’s return from the torn ACL he sustained against the Chicago Bears last September is still a bit of a question mark. Barkley had two 1,000+ seasons in a row before getting injured last year, and his return will be a significant development to monitor this season.

“I would say just as body movements and how he’s moving efficiently and how his body’s responding, I’ve seen that progress positively throughout the way,” Judge said about Barkley’s rehab process so far, per the team’s official website. “I know he’s been working hard. We’ve been building his volume little by little.”

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants his promising young unit to take another step up this year. “We are looking at all options, whether it’s the blitz more, blitz less, play less zone, play more man–we need a whole lot of options. Six wins is not going to cut it,” Graham said.

The Giants had 40 sacks (10th in the league) last year, led by Leonard Williams, who had a career-high 11.5 sacks last year. The 27-year-old pass rusher hasn’t been resting on his laurels this offseason, however.

“Something that I’m working on the most right now is the same thing I did last year that helped me get such a good season was just ignoring noise,” Williams said heading into the season, adding:

“Just like guys were doubting me last season and I was able to ignore them and focus on my process and just focus on what would make me a better player. It’s the same thing I have to do now when people are praising me saying that I did so well and are expecting great things out of me, I just have to keep ignoring the noise and focus on my everyday process.”