Egg Bowl 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Ole Miss vs MS State Online

It’s Egg Bowl time as rivals No. 8 Ole Miss (9-2) and Mississippi State (7-4) collide again.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ole Miss vs Mississippi State online:

Egg Bowl 2021 Preview

In one of college football’s most heated rivalries, Mississippi State will look to spoil Ole Miss’ postseason aspirations after coming up short in the last second a year ago.

Ole Miss defensive back A.J. Finley deflected a potential game-tying pass by MSU quarterback Will Rogers when the Rebels edged the Bulldogs 31-24 last year. Finley and Rogers will be on the same field again.

“I’ve waited for this week for however many days it’s been since I threw a Hail Mary (on) the last play of the game last year,” Rogers told the media per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “I’ve been waiting for this.”

Rogers has a strong season going with a 4,113 yards passing, 34 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He’s looked solid against ranked teams, too, with 1,467 yards and 10 touchdowns in four games against top 25 teams. He also completed 77.4% of his passes in those contests.

MSU has a 3-1 mark against those teams with the only defeat coming against No. 3 Alabama. The Bulldogs come into Thursday’s game on a two-game winning streak, which includes a 43-34 victory over then No. 17 Auburn on Nov. 6.

Ole Miss, which lost to Auburn on Oct. 30, hasn’t lost since and has a chance at its first 10-win regular season in school history per Schlabach. The Rebels can’t make the SEC title game with a prior loss to Alabama but can get into a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Rebels quarterback Matt Corral brings versatility to the offense with 3,099 yards passing for 19 touchdowns and 552 yards rushing for 10 touchdowns. Corral completes 67.4% of his passes and has only three interceptions this season.

He will play in his final Egg Bowl before entering the NFL Draft. His Twitter message on Nov. 19 alluded to as much.

“Ole Miss forever. Thank you for taking a chance,” Corral wrote.

Ole Miss Forever.

•

Thank you for taking a chance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0iHQFReOt — M A T T Y (@corral_matt) November 20, 2021

Corral has plenty of reliable targets in the passing game, starting with Dontario Drummond. The receiver leads the team with 53 catches for 786 yards and eight touchdowns. Braylon Sanders has 22 receptions, 486 yards and three touchdowns.

Jerrion Ealy, Snooper Connor, and Henry Parrish give the Rebels a tough rushing attack to stop. Ealy leads with 645 yards and five touchdowns on a 6.1-yards per carry average. Conner has a team-high 11 touchdowns and 560 yards on 107 carries. Parrish has 535 yards and three touchdowns on 99 attempts.

MSU’s defense holds opponents under 100 yards rushing consistently but gives up 229.7 yards passing per game. Tyrus Wheat leads the Bulldogs in sacks with six, and he has an interception and forced fumble. Corral will need to watch for Emmanuel Forbes, who has three picks and four pass deflections.

Finley likewise has a strong season going for the Rebels with three interceptions, including a pick six, and three pass deflections. Sam Williams leads the Rebels pass rush with 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

MSU has a host of receivers for Rogers to spread the ball around to. Makai Polk leads the Bulldogs with 88 catches, 891 yards, and nine touchdowns. Jo’quavious Marks has 73 receptions, 435 yards, and three touchdowns. Three other Bulldogs have 45 or more receptions for more than 330 yards apiece.

Dillon Johnson leads the Bulldogs rushing attack with 406 yards and four touchdowns.. Marks has 343 yards rushing and five touchdowns.