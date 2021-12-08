Where to Watch Penn vs Saint Joseph’s Basketball 2021

The Penn Quakers (4-5) head to Hagan Arena to take on the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-6) for a Big 5 basketball matchup on Wednesday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV

Penn vs Saint Joseph’s Basketball 2021 Preview

The Quakers have lost four straight, most recently falling to Temple, 81-72, on December 4. Penn had three players finish in double figures, led by Jordan Dingle, who scored 22 points, and Michael Wang, who added 21 points while also hauling in eight rebounds. The Quakers mounted an impressive second half comeback, outscoring the Owls 45-42, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. Still, the team gave a solid effort in a losing effort. After the game, Quakers head coach Steve Donahue gave his team credit for playing as hard as it did.

“Michael Wang has been so hurt throughout his career,” Donahue said after the loss to Temple. “He’s had his ups and downs already in this short period. But he is someone that we can throw the ball to down low because we hadn’t had that presence very often. He is a talented kid and I thought he competed at a high level in the second half.”

Donahue also had high praise for forward Max Martz, who added 14 points and grabbed eight boards in the defeat.

“Max is someone who has been pretty consistent throughout his career,” Donahue added about Martz. “In the league I think he is one of the better players in his position and someone that we’re going to count on.”

On the other side, St. Joseph’s is fresh from a 81-52 loss to No. 6 Villanova on December 4. Forward Jordan Hall led the way for the Hawks, scoring 22 points, while Ejike Obinna and Cameron Brown each added 10 points in a losing effort. St Joe’s shot just 36.2% from the floor and 22.6% from beyond the arc, but head coach Billy Lange saw some things to build on moving forward.

“Where I’ve seen great growth in Jordan overall, and what I did feel tonight is he’s becoming more stable emotionally, mentally, psychologically,” Lange said after the game, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s turning into a better leader and a better competitor which is encouraging for us.”

Hall is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists, and Taylor Funk is putting up 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. Obinna, who was also impressive in the loss to Nova, going 5-for-6 from the floor, will be a key player for the Hawks in this one, as he could provide a challenge for Penn in the paint.