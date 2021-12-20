How to Watch Raiders vs Browns Game Live Stream Online

Two teams put their playoff hopes on the line as the Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Browns online:

Raiders vs Browns Preview

It’s been a long and turbulent week for the Cleveland Browns, who are finally set to play the Raiders after having the matchup pushed back from Saturday. The reason for the postponement was a COVID-19 breakout within the Browns facility, which has seen more than 20 players — including nearly a dozen starters — put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Notable names missing for the Browns included quarterback Baker Mayfield and his backup Case Keenum, receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

If nothing changes, the Browns are anticipating that Nick Mullens will make his first start with the team this week. The former 49ers starter is ready to roll and has confidence in his game.

“Just take one thing at a time. Whatever happens, just roll with it, and accept that we are all here to do a job,” Mullens said on Saturday, December 18. “We are here to try and be the best football players we can to help the team. We have a job to do, and that is really what we have been focused on all week.”

Mullens is in his fourth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has appeared in 19 career games with 16 starts, completing 387 passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns. He has spent the 2021 season on the Browns’ practice squad and was active but did not play in the team’s Week 7 game.

The Raiders were not too happy about the game being pushed back, with some players calling for a forfeit. Raiders owner Mark Davis also voiced his frustration on the issue.

“Health and safety is always No. 1, but it’s tough,” Davis said to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Maybe Cleveland should travel here. That would make it more fair.”

Both the Raiders and Browns are in the playoff hunt in the AFC. The Raiders need a win to keep their playoff hopes realistic, while the Browns could leap into first place in the AFC North with a victory.

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 41 points.