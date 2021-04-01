How to Watch Rangers Games Online Without Cable 2021

Following their second last-place AL West finish in three years, the Texas Rangers enter the 2021 mostly with plans of rebuilding and development.

In 2021, Rangers games will be locally televised on Bally Sports Southwest (rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Southwest), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Rangers game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Southwest, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Rangers game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports Southwest and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Rangers game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rangers games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Rangers games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rangers games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Rangers games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Rangers games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Rangers 2021 Season Preview

The Rangers struggled to an American League-worst 22-38 record in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

With a playoff berth out of reach, they positioned themselves as sellers ahead of the 2020 trade deadline, dealing starter Mike Minor, catcher Robinson Chirinos, and corner infielder Todd Frazier.

The exodus of valuable veterans continued in the offseason, as the team dealt longtime shortstop Elvis Andrus and front-end starter Lance Lynn.

While the Rangers still employ All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, they’ll likely need significant contributions from young, unproven players such as center fielder Leody Taveras, first baseman Nate Lowe, and starter Dane Dunning — one of two players acquired from the Chicago White Sox in the Lynn deal — to improve upon last season’s winning percentage.

“Outside the walls, some people don’t give us much of a chance,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said, according to Sports Illustrated. “It pisses us off. And that’s a good thing. We want that.”

He added: “We got a little chip on our shoulder. There’s a lot of good people in that room and a lot of guys that care about each other, and frankly, a lot of guys that don’t like to hear the negative chatter about their expectations of them personally and then for them as a team.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa will open the year as Andrus’s replacement at shortstop. Last year, he won a Gold Glove at third base. The year before that, he primarily played catcher.

“Everybody told me how good of a third baseman he was, and how good of a shortstop he was,” Woodward said, according to The Associated Press. “When you see a kid being a catcher and working at being a catcher, it’s hard to visualize that in a shortstop until I saw him take ground balls. To see him at third and just watching how that played out and then seeing obviously last year how good he was, that made it so much easier for me … made it a really easy decision.”

Now 26, Kiner-Falefa hit .280/.329/.370, all career-best figures, across 228 plate appearances last season. He swiped 8 bags and scored 28 runs.

“Third base isn’t who I am. It’s what I did,” Kiner-Falefa said, per AP. “I’m shortstop. I’m an elite shortstop, and I’m ready to prove it. But I understood that for me to get this opportunity, I had to be a really good third baseman. And that’s just one of the things I did. I had to be a catcher. … And now I can be myself and do what I want to do, not what everybody else wants me to do.”