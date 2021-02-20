How to Watch Southern Illinois vs North Dakota Football Online

North Dakota and Souther Illinois suit up for their first action of the spring season as they face off on Saturday at Alerus Center.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on MidCo SN, but if you don’t have that channel or you don’t live locally, anyone in the US can watch Southern Illinois vs North Dakota football live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ will have coverage of most Missouri Valley, OVC, Southern, Big South and other FCS football games this spring, as well as live college basketball, UFC, international soccer, Australian Open tennis, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Southern Illinois vs North Dakota live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Southern Illinois vs North Dakota Preview

North Dakota makes its Missouri Valley Football Conference debut on Saturday against Southern Illinois, which is a bit of a homecoming for head coach Kyle “Bubba” Schweigert, who was the defensive coordinator for the Salukis before taking over the head coaching role for the Fighting Hawks.

“They know what Valley Football is like,” SIU coach Nick Hill told reporters Monday. “They haven’t played a full season yet, but they played in the Big Sky (Conference) – another great conference, but not as good as what we feel like ours is, or the style of play might be a bit different after watching their tape from last season. But they have played North Dakota State and the other Dakota schools. With Bubba spending so much time in our league as our defensive coordinator, and Austin Flyger (former defensive line coach here from 2012-2018) spending some time in the league, they know what the Valley is like. We have to go out there ready to play if we want to come out with a win.”

Southern Illinois played one game in the fall, besting Southeast Missouri State 20-17 behind 135 yards from Javon Williams Jr.

“He’s willing to go and fight for those extra tough yards,” Hill said of Williams. “We’re going to get all different types of looks of ways to stop Javon, they’ll have their plan and practice. Sometimes there’s going to be an extra guy in the box, Javon’s special talent is usually making that guy either have to tackle him, or he makes him miss.”

The game marks the first action of the year for North Dakota.

“It’ll be fun to be at home in front of our home crowd,” Schweigert said. “Our guys wanted to play last summer when we told them in August (about the delayed season). You work so hard and put in so much time to get ready for the season, and they wanted to play this spring. I know our guys have worked hard, and we’ve seen really good effort in workouts, the practice field and meeting rooms.”

There’s a sense of thankfulness on both sides with football back and now they’re hoping the preparation pays off after a long layoff.

“You put in the work and once you get to game day, you trust your preparation and that is what will get you through,” Hill said. “You don’t rise to the occasion all of the sudden, if you put in the work and you are prepared, you will go out there and play that way.

“It’s an exciting thing to think about. We only got one game day in 2020, so we are appreciative of the opportunity to play.”

Odds to win Spring 2021 FCS National Championship

North Dakota State +125

Weber State +300

Northern Iowa +450

James Madison +600

South Dakota State +600

Kennesaw State +1000

Villanova +1400

Eastern Washington +1600

Illinois State +1600

Sam Houston State +2000

Nicholls State +2500

Southern Illinois +2800

Furman +3300

Jacksonville State +3300

North Carolina A&T +3300

Austin Peay +4000

New Hampshire +4000

Southeastern Louisiana +4000

Wofford +4000

Delaware +4000

Albany +5000

San Diego +5000

Chattanooga +6600

South Carolina State +6600

Southeast Missouri State +6600

Idaho +6600

Elon +8000

Richmond +8000

UC Davis +8000

Alcorn State +10000

Samford +10000

Northern Arizona +15000

VMI +15000