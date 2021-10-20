Phoenix Suns Live Stream: How to Watch Games Online

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are hoping the magic from last year’s NBA Finals run carries over to a new season as they hunt for the franchise’s first title.

In 2021-22, most Suns games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Arizona, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Arizona), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Suns game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Suns Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Arizona (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Suns game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Suns Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Suns games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Suns games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Suns Season Preview 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns came up just short of their ultimate goal a year ago, falling to the Bucks in the NBA Finals 4-2. Despite that, the Suns proved they belong among the league’s elite and — for the most part — are running it back with the roster that got them there. That includes 36-year-old Chris Paul, who re-upped with the Suns this offseason on a four-year, $120 million extension.

“It was exciting, as long as I played in the league — to finally get an opportunity to go get a taste of what NBA Finals was like. It was big for myself, my whole team, my coaching staff and especially the Suns organization,” Paul said. “I love to play basketball [and] we have such a great family environment here in Phoenix. From all the guys on the team to the coaching staff, our culture is something that I really fell in love with and I’m happy to be here.”

Some key additions for the squad include Landry Shamet and veteran big man JaVale McGee — a three-time NBA champ.

“His maturity, his talking on defense, his communicating with guys,” Paul said of McGee. “He’s seen it all. The man has got three championships. He knows what it means to be a starter in this league. He knows what it means to come off the bench, but more than anything, he knows what it feels like. He knows what real teamwork and all that stuff is.”

The engine that makes the Suns go is Devin Booker, who made his second All-Star team last season. Booker battled COVID-19 in the preseason but should be ready to go for the season opener.

“You go through a summer, you get some time off and a week or so after the season, you just want to get back with the team,” said Booker, who averaged 25.6 points last season.

Phoenix faces an interesting situation with former top-pick Deandre Ayton. The sides could not agree to an extension prior to the start of the year.

“We know it’s important to us; it’s important to him that we continue to progress and we continue to develop and we win a title,” Suns GM James Jones said. “So when we talked about a focus this offseason, it was to continue to build this team. So for us, unfortunately, we are where we are (with Ayton). No agreement. We didn’t have real negotiations.”

The Suns are +1,500 to win it all this season. Phoenix’s win total is set at 51.5 games.