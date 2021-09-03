How to Watch Texas A&M Football Without Cable

The Texas A&M Aggies football team, hoping to build on the success of last year’s No. 4 finish, will open their 2021 season at home on Saturday against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

In 2021, Texas A&M games will be televised on either ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox or SEC Network, while one game won’t be on TV but will stream live on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Texas A&M football game online:

Texas A&M 2021 Season Preview

The Aggies went 9-1 in their pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season, which culminated in a 41-27 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Orange Bowl.

A&M surrendered just 21.7 points per game last season, the 28th-best mark in the nation and third-best among SEC teams, and have nine of 11 starters back this year.

The offense, however, has seen far more turnover. Four of the team’s five starting offensive linemen have departed, along with starting quarterback Kellen Mond; the Minnesota Vikings selected the Senior Bowl MVP early in the third round of the draft.

On Wednesday, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced that redshirt freshman Haynes King would open the season starting under center, with redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada serving as the backup.

“I feel very comfortable with both guys,” Fisher said on ESPN 97.5 Houston. “I think both guys can win and play well. I think both guys had an outstanding camp.”

247Sports ranked King the fifth-best dual-threat quarterback prospect in his class. In 2018, he led Longview High School to its first Texas state football title in 81 years.

“Haynes is going to be a guy that can really extend plays and probably keep the defense a little more honest or a little more scared with his ability to make plays with his feet,” offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said Aug. 8, according to ESPN. “But [King and Calzada] have been in our system. They understand all of the offense. We don’t have to start the season off necessarily thinking we’ve got to taper way back, tone it way back from what we we were doing with Kellen.”

Calzada, the 20th-best pro-style quarterback of his class, per 247Sports, saw the field in three games in 2019, completing 12 of 24 passes for a pair of touchdowns and a pick.

“When you talk about those two guys, Zach is a very talented man and can throw the football very well,” Fisher said in July, according to 247Sports. “Everybody gets caught up with his arm. Zach is a really good athlete. He can run around. Zach is an NFL talent. I think Haynes King is an NFL talent. Haynes King can really throw the football. He’s tough. He’s competitive. He can run — just like Zach.

“Those guys have great minds and I’m telling ya, I was extremely pleased with both of those guys in spring ball. They have great knowledge of what we’re doing. They can get the ball to all parts of the field, deep, short and understand what we’re doing.”