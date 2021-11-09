Where to Watch Texas Tech vs North Florida Basketball 2021

Mark Adams makes his debut as Texas Tech head coach as the Red Raiders host North Florida on Tuesday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch North Florida vs Texas Tech live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch North Florida vs Texas Tech live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

North Florida vs Texas Tech Preview

Mark Adams takes over a Texas Tech program that fell short of a national championship in 2019 against Virginia in the Final Four.

Chris Beard coached that Red Raiders team to that title game but opted to leave the program this past offseason for Texas. Adams served as an assistant under Beard, and the new Red Raiders head guy enjoyed previous success as a head coach at lower levels of college hoops with a 554-244.

In his debut, Texas Tech will face North Florida for the first time ever. The Ospreys went 8-15 last season but return a nucleus of key players.

That includes forward Carter Hendrickson, who led the Ospreys in scoring with 14.9 points per game. Second-leading scorer Josh Placer also returns after averaging 14.5 points per contest. Emmanuel Adedoyin returns to the backcourt with Placer, which Ospreys a one-two punch at guard. Adedoyin averaged 4.1 assists and 8.6 points last season.

“Super excited for this year, bringing a lot of guys back, more experience. And then not having the COVID protocols, not having to worry about games being canceled because someone tested positive, or traveling, having to come back, quarantining,” North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll said per News 4 Jax’s Justin Barney. “That’s all exciting. Everyone’s bought in, we all have one goal in mind and that’s to win a championship this year.”

Texas Tech still has key players in Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar back. The Red Raiders could also have Terrence Shannon Jr. back pending an eligibility review according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. Shannon averaged 12.9 points and four rebounds last season. McCullar averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals last season. Santos-Silva posted 8.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Red Raiders notably lost leading scorer Mac Clung, who averaged 15.5 points per night, along with Kyler Edwards and Micah Peavy. Adams will look to alleviate the losses with transfers. That crew includes Kevin Obanor, who helped Oral Roberts make a big Cinderella run at last season’s NCAA Tournament. Fellow transfers include Adonis Arms, Bryson Williams, Daniel Batcho, Davion Warren, Mylik Wilson, Kaelen Allen and Sardaar Calhoun.

Adams acknowledged it will take time for the Red Raiders to jell. The Red Raiders scrimmaged New Mexico State and Wichita State before the season, which helped Adams get a better feel for his new-look roster according to Carlos Silva Jr. of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

“We just learned more about ourselves,” Adams said per Silva. “When you go through a scrimmage like that, your focus is how you can get better. So we played against two really tough teams and they exposed some of our weaknesses, which we knew they would, which gives us a chance to spend most of that time at practice trying to get better and learn from those mistakes.”

Adams and company will learn even more on Tuesday night against North Florida.